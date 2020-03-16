Jets Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jadeveon Clowney, Robby Anderson, and More

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Jets could once again be big players in the free-agent market.

The Jets spent a ton of money on Le'Veon Bell, C.J. Mosley, Jamison Crowder and others in an offseason that defined the direction of the team last year. They could be in for another spending spree this offseason as they enter 2020 with $52.9 million to spend, per Spotrac.

There are plenty of positions in need of upgrading. After a 7-9 campaign in 2019, it's fair to believe the right moves could put this team in playoff contention.

With quarterback Sam Darnold entering his third year, giving him the best supporting cast possible should be the priority. And many of the rumors surrounding the team point to them doing just that. Here's a look at what is being said about the Jets as free agency gets started.

Robby Anderson Expected to Get at Least $10M a Year

One of Darnold's top targets in his first two seasons has been Robby Anderson, so the Jets should want to keep him. But he won't come cheap.

The class of receivers in free agency this season isn't great, and Anderson could be the benefactor. Rich Cimini of ESPN reported that the speedy receiver will likely get a deal for "$10 million a year or more."

That's going to be a steep price, but the Jets might want to pay up here. Anderson plays an important role in the offense as one of the only players who can stretch the defense vertically; he was seventh in the league last season in share of team air yards, per Next Gen Stats.

Anderson accounted for 36.7 percent of the team's air yards, giving Darnold at least one guy he could trust to make plays downfield. $10 million a year would put Anderson in the same salary ballpark as Tyler Lockett, Sterling Shepard and Jamison Crowder. He's proved he's worth getting paid the same figure as those guys.

Interest in Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney figures to be one of the biggest names on the market this season. Pass rushing is always at a premium, and thanks to the franchise tag, there aren't a whole lot of edge-rushers who will be available once free agency gets underway.

Clowney is one of the few premier options who will be out there, and the Jets could be a player.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic had this to say about the Jets' involvement with Clowney:

"I've heard several rumblings from sources on the Jets poking around Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. It makes sense. He's arguably the top defensive end on the market. My personal opinion: The Jets won't give Clowney the deal he wants. He's not a Douglas guy."

Bringing Clowney into the fold would be a splashy signing—the defensive version of last year's Bell acquisition. Of course, there's a chance it could go over about as well.

Clowney is sure to command top dollar, and he only produced three sacks last season. Jamal Adams recorded 6.5 last season from his safety spot. Spending a ton of money on Clowney is a great way to "own the offseason" and garner attention, but his shaky injury history and lack of production in Seattle should mean he comes with a buyer-beware sticker.

Graham Glasgow and Joe Thuney Offensive-Line Targets

The Jets have to continue to protect Darnold if they are going to find his ceiling. The second-year quarterback experienced the fifth-most pressures last season. The fact that only led to 33 sacks is a testament to the 22-year-old.

Free agency could provide a big boost in that regard. The Athletic reported the Jets are "in on guards Joe Thuney and Graham Glasgow," while their interest in tackle Jack Conklin is likely to be negated by the price he is likely to command.

With the Jets in a good position to nab a tackle in the draft, it would make sense that guard is the position they will home in on in free agency.

Thuney gave up just one sack last season, per PFF. Glasgow was also solid in pass protection, surrendering none.

Grabbing either of the guards on the open market would be a strong, safe investment in the offense. Given the spot they are in, they could check off one of their top priorities with one signing.