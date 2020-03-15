Mark Emmert: Rudy Gobert's Coronavirus Diagnosis 'Exclamation Point' for NCAA

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

NCAA president Mark Emmert told ESPN's Mark Schlabach on Sunday that Rudy Gobert's positive test for COVID-19 on Wednesday served as an "exclamation point" for the NCAA, which was originally planning to go forward with the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments without fans in attendance.

The NCAA ultimately chose to cancel both events entirely.

NCAA vice president for men's basketball Dan Gavitt further elaborated on how Gobert's diagnosis changed the organizing body's stance on holding the tournament:

"When Rudy Gobert was infected on Wednesday night, I think the realization in the basketball community hit home and was very much felt on Thursday morning. The student-athletes, from what we were hearing and sensing, felt very vulnerable. Here was someone they would all like to be one day, playing in the NBA, who got infected and was quarantined with his teammates. His opponents were quarantined.

"That was really, in my opinion, a seminal moment in everybody's mindset about how impractical and possibly not responsible it would be at that point to go forward with trying to hold these national championships."

