WWE Raw Preview: Undertaker and AJ Styles Sign Contract and More for March 16

Uncertainty hangs over the WWE Universe like a dark cloud, with the coronavirus forcing the company to move this week's Raw from Pittsburgh to its Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, where AJ Styles and The Undertaker will sign the contract for their hotly anticipated match that may (or may not) take place April 5 at WrestleMania 36.

What else is slated for what is sure to be a unique viewing experience Monday on the USA Network?

Happy 3:16 Day

A week of returns in WWE continues Monday when the iconic "Stone Cold" Steve Austin returns to Raw to celebrate 3:16 Day.

The Texas Rattlesnake has been responsible for some of the most unforgettable moments in the long and illustrious history of the company's flagship show and has always thrived on audience interaction, but how will he adjust to the empty Performance Center?

More importantly, what will the Hall of Famer and world-class beer-drinker have on tap for his fans and WWE as a whole just under three weeks from what is scheduled to be the most prestigious night in sports entertainment?

Do not be surprised to see Austin weaved into an ongoing storyline in hopes of giving the Superstars and program itself a much-needed boost ahead of 'Mania. Or perhaps he is being brought in to further add legitimacy to Drew McIntyre ahead of the most significant match of his career.

Signing on the Dotted Line

A week ago, Styles made some controversial remarks about The Undertaker, going as far as to call him by his real name and inciting the name of his wife, Michelle McCool.

The Deadman will confront The Phenomenal One Monday night, standing just feet away from him as they sign the contract for their match at WrestleMania.

The Phenom will likely be seeking revenge but could well find himself on the receiving end of a sneak attack by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. They have felt The Deadman's wrath before, though, at Super ShowDown and Elimination Chamber.

Whether they avenge those instances and put The O.C. on the offensive for the first time in the program remains to be seen. What is not in doubt is the eerie quiet that will fall over the Performance Center as Undertaker makes his long walk down the ramp.

What Next for Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler?

Shayna Baszler delivered the most dominant performance in the lengthy history of the Elimination Chamber on March 8, putting every one of her opponents to sleep in one of the pay-per-view's shortest namesake bouts.

However, The Queen of Spades did not appear 24 hours later on Raw, where Becky Lynch issued a warning to her about their WrestleMania showdown.

It has been weeks since the competitors have been physical but that could change Monday as WWE's creative team looks to ramp up the intensity between the two.

But who emerges triumphant? Hopefully it will be Baszler, who is currently one of the hottest stars in all of professional wrestling entering the most important stretch of her career.