Hunter Henry Reportedly Signs Chargers Franchise Tender; Will Make $10M in 2020

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry is expected to sign his franchise tag tender on Monday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, which will guarantee the veteran approximately $10 million in 2020.

The Chargers placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Henry prior to the start of free agency. He has been an essential piece of the offense since being drafted No. 35 overall in 2016.

Per Pro Football Focus, Henry was the No. 3 receiving tight end during his first two seasons behind Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce:

Last season was Henry's most productive in the NFL. He set career highs with 76 targets, 55 receptions and 652 yards. The Arkansas alum finished third on the team with five receiving touchdowns.

One concern for the Chargers with Henry is his health. He hasn't played a full 16-game schedule yet, including missing the entire 2018 regular season with a torn ACL suffered during OTAs.

Henry missed four games last season after suffering a tibia plateau fracture in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Los Angeles has tremendous offensive potential in 2020 and beyond with Henry, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler at skill positions.