Report: Barcelona Targeting Four Key Transfers in 2020 Summer Window

Barcelona are reportedly looking to strengthen in four key positions during this summer's transfer window, with the Blaugrana said to be seeking reinforcements in all areas of the squad.

Quique Setien's side led La Liga by two points before Spanish football organisers decided to suspend the season for two matchdays in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport wrote Barca President Josep Maria Bartomeu met with the club's sporting directors in February after they were given emergency clearance to sign striker Martin Braithwaite from Leganes.

Barcelona are understood to be in the hunt for a centre-back, a goalscoring striker, an anchoring midfielder and a full-back, preferably a right-back.

Setien is said to have approved of the targets compiled by technical secretary Eric Abidal and his assistant, Ramon Planes.

The Catalan giants announced in January 2020 that a €31 million deal had been struck to sign 20-year-old winger Trincao from Braga, but the youngster isn't set to join from Braga until July.

Nelson Semedo joined Barcelona from Benfica in 2017 and has exchanged playing time this season with Sergi Roberto. The latter—a graduate of La Masia—has a little more than two years left on his contract, and Eurosport's Siavoush Fallahi suggested he's not an essential component:

BT Sport remembered Roberto's most famous moment in Barcelona colours, though the 28-year-old isn't certain to remain a long-term fixture at the club:

Recruiting a striker remains a priority despite Braithwaite's winter arrival, with Setien having to deal without frontman Luis Suarez since he underwent knee surgery in January.

Miguelsanz also mentioned Barcelona's apparent interest in Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, who received praise from Lionel Messi in an interview with Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport):

"He's spectacular. He's got a lot of impressive qualities. I can see he's going to become a great player, he's exploded onto the scene now and is showing what he's capable of. He's very strong, beats his man and scores goals. He'll fight with anyone in the box, holds onto the ball, and can produce moments by himself. He's got a lot of quality and is a very complete player."

It's also natural the Blaugrana will have one eye on the future of Sergio Busquets, though the 31-year-old's contract doesn't expire until 2023.

The type of midfielder said to be a priority this summer fits the mould of an heir to the Spain star, with none of the club's current options offering the same physicality and presence in the role. Yaya Toure is cited as a comparable player to the target they're seeking, which will encourage many at the Camp Nou.

Football writer Muhammad Butt commented on the club's misuse of Frenkie de Jong since he joined from Ajax in July 2019:

It's also mentioned that the club's preference is to sign a left-footed centre-back, though it could be one of Clement Lenglet or Samuel Umtiti is sold by the club in order to raise funds before that can happen.

Bartomeu is expected to make strong moves in the summer transfer market with presidential elections approaching at the Camp Nou in June 2021.