Tom Brady Rumors: 49ers 'Out' on QB, Will Stick with Jimmy Garoppolo Next Season

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

After leading the San Francisco 49ers to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly doesn't have to worry about Tom Brady taking his job next season.

Per NBC Sports' Chris Simms, the 49ers are "out" on Brady and will stick with Garoppolo as their starting quarterback in 2020.

San Francisco becomes the second supposed Brady suitor that has reportedly decided to move on without pursuing the three-time NFL MVP.

Per ESPN's Jeff Darlington, Ryan Tannehill agreed to a four-year extension with the Tennessee Titans worth $118 million total and $91 million guaranteed.

Simms noted that Brady's suitors are down to the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran told Sirius XM's Mad Dog Radio earlier this month that the Titans and New England Patriots were the most likely landing spots for Brady, with the 49ers "closing hard" on the 42-year-old.

There was at least one notable obstacle standing in the way of San Francisco being a realistic landing spot for Brady. The defending NFC champions only have $12.9 million in cap space for 2020, per Over the Cap.

Garoppolo's contract is structured in a way that he only has $4.2 million in dead cap if the 49ers decided to release or trade him, but the 28-year-old has played well in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Last season was Garoppolo's first full year as a starter in the NFL. He threw for 3,978 yards and 29 touchdowns, completed 69.1 percent of his attempts and tied for the league lead with four fourth-quarter comebacks.

The 49ers finished 2019 with a 13-3 record and won the NFC West for the first time in seven years. They advanced to Super Bowl LIV, losing 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs.