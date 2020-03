NFL Salary-Cap Info for All 32 Teams After New CBA Ahead of 2020 Free Agency

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

With the start of the 2020 NFL league year quickly approaching Wednesday, the NFL Players Association membership voted in favor of the proposed collective bargaining agreement.

The free-agency negotiating window opens Monday, and the passage of the new CBA removes what would've been a significant hurdle during the process.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the 2020 salary cap is set at $198.2 million, an increase of $10 million from 2019. That additional cap space is likely to spark a spending spree, especially for the franchises with money to burn.

For example, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Ryan Tannehill agreed to a four-year, $118 million deal to stay with the Tennessee Titans.

Here's a look at the financial situation for each team, per Over the Cap.

Arizona Cardinals

Salary-Cap Space: $37,908,710

Offensive Spending: $80,214,250

Defensive Spending: $44,199,849

Atlanta Falcons

Salary-Cap Space: $2,182,104

Offensive Spending: $122,983,431

Defensive Spending: $73,402,835

Baltimore Ravens

Salary-Cap Space: $19,674,854

Offensive Spending: $57,938,830

Defensive Spending: $118,634,362

Buffalo Bills

Salary-Cap Space: $80,186,213

Offensive Spending: $75,017,602

Defensive Spending: $62,408,055

Carolina Panthers

Salary-Cap Space: $22,541,233

Offensive Spending: $75,394,517

Defensive Spending: $80,330,996

Chicago Bears

Salary-Cap Space: $11,757,111

Offensive Spending: $96,468,156

Defensive Spending: $101,643,370

Cincinnati Bengals

Salary-Cap Space: $51,907,026

Offensive Spending: $82,791,920

Defensive Spending: $68,475,341

Cleveland Browns

Salary-Cap Space: $65,879,940

Offensive Spending: $83,132,453

Defensive Spending: $73,192,295

Dallas Cowboys

Salary-Cap Space: $72,468,123

Offensive Spending: $83,804,679

Defensive Spending: $58,416,007

Denver Broncos

Salary-Cap Space: $43,651,714

Offensive Spending: $67,975,306

Defensive Spending: $103,229,553

Detroit Lions

Salary-Cap Space: $51,428,544

Offensive Spending: $81,553,307

Defensive Spending: $72,274,084

Green Bay Packers

Salary-Cap Space: $26,150,042

Offensive Spending: $96,565,584

Defensive Spending: $75,302,925

Houston Texans

Salary-Cap Space: $50,397,117

Offensive Spending: $90,839,782

Defensive Spending: $71,386,735

Indianapolis Colts

Salary-Cap Space: $84,135,255

Offensive Spending: $96,093,516

Defensive Spending: $61,952,663

Jacksonville Jaguars

Salary-Cap Space: $13,008,036

Offensive Spending: $96,006,947

Defensive Spending: $68,746,891

Kansas City Chiefs

Salary-Cap Space: $11,874,494

Offensive Spending: $114,768,198

Defensive Spending: $85,374,920

Las Vegas Raiders

Salary-Cap Space: $53,605,596

Offensive Spending: $118,952,093

Defensive Spending: $48,471,214

Los Angeles Chargers

Salary-Cap Space: $49,874,302

Offensive Spending: $73,228,993

Defensive Spending: $71,591,743

Los Angeles Rams

Salary-Cap Space: $17,232,144

Offensive Spending: $114,855,814

Defensive Spending: $72,333,657

Miami Dolphins

Salary-Cap Space: $86,050,174

Offensive Spending: $63,503,401

Defensive Spending: $70,239,703

Minnesota Vikings

Salary-Cap Space: $18,912,236

Offensive Spending: $106,867,572

Defensive Spending: $66,813,796

New England Patriots

Salary-Cap Space: $39,859,589

Offensive Spending: $73,759,026

Defensive Spending: $81,170,450

New Orleans Saints

Salary-Cap Space: $7,523,192

Offensive Spending: $100,744,001

Defensive Spending: $86,555,708

New York Giants

Salary-Cap Space: $76,635,117

Offensive Spending: $85,039,109

Defensive Spending: $26,409,509

New York Jets

Salary-Cap Space: $48,218,190

Offensive Spending: $72,392,858

Defensive Spending: $90,334,694

Philadelphia Eagles

Salary-Cap Space: $40,000,800

Offensive Spending: $107,028,867

Defensive Spending: $67,271,821

Pittsburgh Steelers

Salary-Cap Space: - $219,025



Offensive Spending: $ 101,076,037

Defensive Spending: $99,717,715

San Francisco 49ers

Salary-Cap Space: $12,896,899

Offensive Spending: $95,855,974

Defensive Spending: $92,805,691

Seattle Seahawks

Salary-Cap Space: $42,818,972

Offensive Spending: $98,329,034

Defensive Spending: $55,028,385

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Salary-Cap Space: $78,094,844

Offensive Spending: $80,214,250

Defensive Spending: $44,199,849

Tennessee Titans

Salary-Cap Space: $64,313,327

Offensive Spending: $69,071,519

Defensive Spending: $78,524,773

Washington Redskins

Salary-Cap Space: $59,278,737

Offensive Spending: $70,520,860

Defensive Spending: $70,661,516

Free agency formally begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, at which time players can officially sign their new contracts.

Players who received the franchise tag have until July 15 to work out a long-term extension with their respective teams.