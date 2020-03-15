Updated List of NFL Free-Agent QBs After Tannehill Reportedly Lands New Contract

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2020

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 19: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans rolls out as he looks down field, in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill has reportedly agreed to a new deal with the Tennessee Titans, taking one of the biggest names off the free-agent quarterback market.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the Titans' priority was to keep their signal-caller around all along:

With Tannehill set to stay in Tennessee, here are some of the top available free agents left (Player, Previous Team):

  • Tom Brady, New England Patriots
  • Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
  • Teddy Bridgewater, New Orleans Saints
  • Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
  • Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers
  • Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints (RFA)
  • Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans
  • Chase Daniel, Chicago Bears
  • Case Keenum, Washington
  • Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs
  • Colt McCoy, Washington
  • Josh McCown, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Blaine Gabbert, Tamp Bay Buccaneers

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

