Updated List of NFL Free-Agent QBs After Tannehill Reportedly Lands New Contract

Ryan Tannehill has reportedly agreed to a new deal with the Tennessee Titans, taking one of the biggest names off the free-agent quarterback market.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the Titans' priority was to keep their signal-caller around all along:

With Tannehill set to stay in Tennessee, here are some of the top available free agents left (Player, Previous Team):

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Teddy Bridgewater, New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers

Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints (RFA)

Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans

Chase Daniel, Chicago Bears

Case Keenum, Washington

Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Colt McCoy, Washington

Josh McCown, Philadelphia Eagles

Blaine Gabbert, Tamp Bay Buccaneers

