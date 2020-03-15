Updated List of NFL Free-Agent QBs After Tannehill Reportedly Lands New Contract

Updated List of NFL Free-Agent QBs After Tannehill Reportedly Lands New ContractMarch 15, 2020
Ryan Tannehill has reportedly agreed to a new deal with the Tennessee Titans, taking one of the biggest names off the free-agent quarterback market.
Per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the Titans' priority was to keep their signal-caller around all along:
With Tannehill set to stay in Tennessee, here are some of the top available free agents left (Player, Previous Team):
- Tom Brady, New England Patriots
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
- Teddy Bridgewater, New Orleans Saints
- Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
- Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers
- Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints (RFA)
- Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans
- Chase Daniel, Chicago Bears
- Case Keenum, Washington
- Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs
- Colt McCoy, Washington
- Josh McCown, Philadelphia Eagles
- Blaine Gabbert, Tamp Bay Buccaneers
Report: Titans to Re-Sign Tannehill
Tennessee to give Ryan Tannehill a 4-yr, $118M deal with $62M guaranteed (ESPN)