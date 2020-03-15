Jason Hanson Jokes About Tom Brady Possibly Matching His NFL Milestone

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline during the the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Former Detroit Lions placekicker Jason Hanson joked that he will "fade into obscurity" if Tom Brady matches his record for the most seasons with the same franchise in the NFL.

Brady has spent 20 campaigns with the New England Patriots, and while there is speculation regarding his future ahead of potential free agency, it would be a shock if he didn't extend his stay at Foxborough into a 21st season.

Speaking to Mike Reiss of ESPN, Hanson spoke about Brady nearing the milestone he reached in Detroit:

"I did know it. Nobody cares that I have the record, but now that Tom is close—and ESPN puts it up there—I have friends who take screenshots and they send it to me. And they remind me that I'm about to fade into obscurity. So I'm taking all the accolades for it while it lasts.

"...Obviously, if and when he does that, he will be the focus of that record. And he could go beyond it."

Brady's previous year with the Patriots put him level with Darrell Green and Jackie Slater, who spent two decades with the Redskins and Rams, respectively.

Jason Hanson
Jason HansonGregory Shamus/Getty Images

The 42-year-old has yet to secure another season in New England, though, and from Monday at 12 p.m. ET, other teams will be able to negotiate freely with Brady.

It's been reported the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready to make a move:

According to WEEI's Dale Arnold, the Patriots want to bring Brady back next season, although they would not be willing to pay him as much as he made in 2019 ($23 million).

While he is considered by many to be the greatest quarterback of all time, last season was a tough one for Brady and the Patriots by their own high standards. Their playoff chances were dashed early, as they lost at home to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Round.

Related

    Players Who Could Follow Gronk into Pro Wrestling After NFL

    A transition from blocks to bodyslams is a natural one. Gronk's move could set the stage for these players ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Players Who Could Follow Gronk into Pro Wrestling After NFL

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Breaking: NFL Passes New CBA

    🍿 Two playoff teams added for 2020 📆 17-game regular season in 2021 📲 Tap through for the 10-year agreement

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Breaking: NFL Passes New CBA

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Cutting Rhodes Just the Start of Inevitable Collapse of Vikings Defense

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cutting Rhodes Just the Start of Inevitable Collapse of Vikings Defense

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Can Andy Dalton Be the Next Ryan Tannehill?

    Dalton has the potential for a big-time turnaround. @GDavenport breaks down how ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Can Andy Dalton Be the Next Ryan Tannehill?

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report