Roddy White Questions Critics Who Say Falcons Should Move on from Matt Ryan

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Some Atlanta Falcons fans and critics are clamoring for the team to part ways with quarterback Matt Ryan, but former Falcons wide receiver Roddy White is not joining the chorus.

"That's crazy," White told TMZ Sports at Los Angeles International Airport. "Because, at this point in his career, he own every record for a quarterback up to this point. ... Passing yards, completion percentage, all that stuff. So for people to say that, man, that's just crazy to me, man. Move on for what? What you gonna move on to?"

White retired from the NFL in April 2017 after playing his entire career with the Falcons from 2005 to '15. Ryan had been his quarterback since 2008.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.