Roddy White Questions Critics Who Say Falcons Should Move on from Matt Ryan

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 15, 2020

Former Atlanta Falcons player Roddy White speaks during a Falcons Ring of Honor ceremony during half time of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

Some Atlanta Falcons fans and critics are clamoring for the team to part ways with quarterback Matt Ryan, but former Falcons wide receiver Roddy White is not joining the chorus.

"That's crazy," White told TMZ Sports at Los Angeles International Airport. "Because, at this point in his career, he own every record for a quarterback up to this point. ... Passing yards, completion percentage, all that stuff. So for people to say that, man, that's just crazy to me, man. Move on for what? What you gonna move on to?"

White retired from the NFL in April 2017 after playing his entire career with the Falcons from 2005 to '15. Ryan had been his quarterback since 2008.

        

