NFL Mock Draft 2020: Updated Predictions for Tua Tagovailoa and Entire 1st Round

NFL Mock Draft 2020: Updated Predictions for Tua Tagovailoa and Entire 1st RoundMarch 15, 2020
Tua Tagovailoa isn't going to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft like once expected. However, it won't take much longer for the former Alabama quarterback to come off the board.
Although there are injury concerns surrounding Tagovailoa, who underwent season-ending hip surgery in November, he's still a projected first-round draft pick who will likely be selected within the first 10 picks. More will be known once Tagovailoa gets the opportunity to work out in front of NFL teams.
So where will Tagovailoa's NFL career begin? Here's a look, along with a full mock of the first round of the upcoming draft.
NFL Mock Draft, 1st Round
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State
3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama
11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
13. Indianapolis Colts: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
15. Denver Broncos: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU
17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
18. Miami Dolphins: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
19. Las Vegas Raiders: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
22. Buffalo Bills: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
23. New England Patriots: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State
24. New Orleans Saints: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
25. Minnesota Vikings: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
26. Miami Dolphins: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
27. Seattle Seahawks: Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn
28. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
29. Tennessee Titans: Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan
30. Green Bay Packers: Zack Baun, Edge, Wisconsin
31. San Francisco 49ers: Austin Jackson, OT, USC
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
A lot could change before the Bengals open the event with the No. 1 overall pick April 23. But it's unlikely they select anybody other than LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy and led the Tigers to the national championship last season.
While Tagovailoa was out injured, Burrow solidified his position as the likely No. 1 pick with his incredible campaign, the greatest by an SEC quarterback.
However, Tagovailoa is too talented to stay on the board long, and if he proves during workouts that there aren't any health concerns, then he will be a top pick.
It's possible that the Alabama product could be drafted as high as No. 2, as the Washington Redskins have reportedly had interest in him despite the fact that they selected quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. in the first round of last year's draft. And Washington was apparently ready to do a lot of work scouting Tagovailoa before things were put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Although the Redskins could draft Tagovailoa, it still seems more likely that they draft Ohio State defensive end Chase Young or trade down to accumulate more picks so they can fill more of the holes they have on their roster.
When that happens, Tagovailoa will likely fall to the No. 5 pick, where the Miami Dolphins should draft him.
Miami had quarterback struggles last season while relying on veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen. After trading for Rosen last offseason, it seems unlikely that he's going to be the Dolphins' franchise quarterback. It's even possible that Miami offers Washington an enticing package so that it can trade up to the No. 2 pick and select Tagovailoa.
If the Dolphins decide to go a different way, then Tagovailoa shouldn't be available too much longer. The Los Angeles Chargers, who own the No. 6 pick, are parting ways with longtime signal-caller Philip Rivers and may draft their quarterback of the future in the first round.
Report: Titans to Re-Sign Tannehill
Tennessee to give Ryan Tannehill a 4-yr, $118M deal with $62M guaranteed (ESPN)