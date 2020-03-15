NFL Mock Draft 2020: Updated Predictions for Tua Tagovailoa and Entire 1st Round

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa isn't going to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft like once expected. However, it won't take much longer for the former Alabama quarterback to come off the board.

Although there are injury concerns surrounding Tagovailoa, who underwent season-ending hip surgery in November, he's still a projected first-round draft pick who will likely be selected within the first 10 picks. More will be known once Tagovailoa gets the opportunity to work out in front of NFL teams.

So where will Tagovailoa's NFL career begin? Here's a look, along with a full mock of the first round of the upcoming draft.

NFL Mock Draft, 1st Round

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

15. Denver Broncos: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

19. Las Vegas Raiders: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

22. Buffalo Bills: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

23. New England Patriots: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

24. New Orleans Saints: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

26. Miami Dolphins: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle Seahawks: Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

28. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

29. Tennessee Titans: Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan

30. Green Bay Packers: Zack Baun, Edge, Wisconsin

31. San Francisco 49ers: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

A lot could change before the Bengals open the event with the No. 1 overall pick April 23. But it's unlikely they select anybody other than LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy and led the Tigers to the national championship last season.

While Tagovailoa was out injured, Burrow solidified his position as the likely No. 1 pick with his incredible campaign, the greatest by an SEC quarterback.

However, Tagovailoa is too talented to stay on the board long, and if he proves during workouts that there aren't any health concerns, then he will be a top pick.

It's possible that the Alabama product could be drafted as high as No. 2, as the Washington Redskins have reportedly had interest in him despite the fact that they selected quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. in the first round of last year's draft. And Washington was apparently ready to do a lot of work scouting Tagovailoa before things were put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the Redskins could draft Tagovailoa, it still seems more likely that they draft Ohio State defensive end Chase Young or trade down to accumulate more picks so they can fill more of the holes they have on their roster.

When that happens, Tagovailoa will likely fall to the No. 5 pick, where the Miami Dolphins should draft him.

Miami had quarterback struggles last season while relying on veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen. After trading for Rosen last offseason, it seems unlikely that he's going to be the Dolphins' franchise quarterback. It's even possible that Miami offers Washington an enticing package so that it can trade up to the No. 2 pick and select Tagovailoa.

If the Dolphins decide to go a different way, then Tagovailoa shouldn't be available too much longer. The Los Angeles Chargers, who own the No. 6 pick, are parting ways with longtime signal-caller Philip Rivers and may draft their quarterback of the future in the first round.