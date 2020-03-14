Simone Biles Tells USA Gymnastics 'Do the Right Thing' Regarding Larry Nassar

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Four-time Olympic gold medalist and 19-time World Championship gold medalist Simone Biles called on USA Gymnastics once again to hold an independent investigation into former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar.

Biles' remarks came after the USA Gymnastics Twitter account wished her a happy birthday (albeit by accidentally tagging a Biles fan account).

The Spring, Texas, native then issued this response (h/t Nick Schwartz of For The Win):

Nassar was sentenced to 40-175 years in prison after pleading guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County (Michigan) Circuit Court, per Eric Levenson of CNN.com.

A total of 156 women and girls spoke out in court and said Nassar sexually assaulted them.

USA Gymnastics has offered survivors a $215 million settlement, a decision that three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman called "offensive" to NBC News' Stephanie Gosk.

Per Scott Gleeson of USA Today, the settlement would absolve "former USA Gymnastics CEO Steve Penny, former national team coordinators Martha and Béla Károlyi, and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee" from liability.

Biles also noted on Feb. 29 that she hoped USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee would hold the investigation:

In addition, Louise Radnofsky of the Wall Street Journal reported that USA Gymnastics did not inform Biles that the organization was investigating concerns about Nassar.

USA Gymnastics is also attempting to declare bankruptcy, a move that the survivors are asking a U.S. bankruptcy judge to dismiss, per Radnofsky.