Tom Brady Rumors: QB Won't Return to Patriots 'The Way Things Are Trending'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Add another report to a growing list that suggests New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be playing elsewhere in 2020.

NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran spoke with Dan Patrick on his show and told the host that he didn't believe Brady would return "with the way things are trending right now."

However, Curran also noted that no decision seemed imminent because he believed that free agency, which is slated to begin Wednesday, will be held off in light of the coronavirus pandemic:

"Well, I think that free agency is probably going to be held off. I just think that the NFL is going to block it, the optics of it, but bottom line he's not going to come back here, not the way things are trending right now.

"They had a phone call last week, [New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick] and Brady, it did not go well. Belichick acting as if Brady was still under contract. Dale Arnold from WEEI saying that part of that was based around the fact that Belichick said we can't pay you more than last year. So what I was told it's acting if he was still under contract, that makes sense if that's what he was told because that's what you tell a guy who doesn't have any leverage."

Brady has been with the Pats since the team picked him in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft. He has made nine Super Bowls, winning six.

Brady and Belichick have been together for that entire run, but signs are pointing to their partnership coming to an end after 20 seasons.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reported that the Pats and Brady were "no closer to an agreement" on March 10. Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald also reported on March 4 the aforementioned phone call between Belichick and Brady "didn't go well," per a source.

Meanwhile, interest around the league from quarterback-needy teams appears high, with Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reporting that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers are interested. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated also noted the Tennessee Titans are in the mix.

Ultimately, Brady looks likely to be playing in a different jersey next season, ending a phenomenal run with the Patriots. But there's time to still iron anything out with the Pats.