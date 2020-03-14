Report: Some NFL Officials Skeptical League Year Starts on Time Amid Coronavirus

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The NFL is scheduled to open the new league year on March 18, with free agency kicking off at the same time. Despite the league sticking to that notion thus far, multiple team officials are reportedly skeptical the NFL will be able to conduct business while the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there is serious doubt the league will open its new year on time:

Some [officials said] they believe the NFL is waiting for voting results from the NFL Players Association on the proposed collective bargaining agreement to announce its next step, in hopes of avoiding a third delay to the players' CBA decision. The vote is scheduled to end Saturday at 11:59 p.m. ET, with a simple majority needed to pass.

But the NFL continues to say it's business as usual and that the new league year will start at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday as planned, with legal tampering for free agents set to begin at noon ET Monday.

