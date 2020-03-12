Report: NFL Considering Delaying 2020 Free Agency Until After CBA Vote

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

NFL free agency may be postponed until after the collective bargaining agreement vote.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the league is considering pushing the start of free agency back from March 18:

Per a league source, the NFL currently is contemplating the possibility of announcing on Sunday a delay in the start of free agency. The league wants to wait until after voting on the CBA closes before making a final decision, in order to prevent further delays to the CBA voting process. The league is keenly aware of the optics of players agreeing to terms on multi-million-dollar deals while the rest of the nation is adjusting to what will still be as of next week the early days of the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier on Thursday, the NFL announced it would not be postponing the start of the new league year, which is also set to begin on March 18.

The last time the league postponed free agency was due to the lockout in 2011. Teams had to wait an extra four months before it could begin signing players.

Already the league has canceled its annual league meeting, which was scheduled to take place from March 29 to April 1. Additionally, many teams have begun taking scouts off the road and closed training facilities to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles are among those who have taken such precautions.

That would seemingly make things more difficult for free agents who are looking to nab new deals.

The 2020 class features some of the biggest names in football, with quarterback Tom Brady headlining the list. The quarterback carousel figures to begin moving only once Brady decides where he'll play next season. Emmanuel Sanders, Chris Harris Jr., Jadeveon Clowney, Philip Rivers, A.J. Green and Amari Cooper are among those also looking for new contracts.

Teams are currently allowed to begin having conversations with free agents on March 16.

As of Thursday afternoon, the United States has 1,272 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 38 deaths due to the disease, according to CNN.