Shane McMahon Says He'd 'Love' to Have Chuck Liddell Join WWE

Shane McMahon, the son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, is open to the possibility of UFC legend Chuck Liddell making the leap to professional wrestling.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Shane-O-Mac gave his thoughts on The Iceman joining WWE at some point:

"I know Chuck very well; all he has to do is give me a ring," McMahon said. "Of course, I'd love to do that with Chuck."

The 50-year-old Liddell, who is a former UFC light heavyweight champion, mentioned to TMZ Sports earlier this month that he might have interest in pro wrestling.

Liddell said he was "officially retired" from MMA and added that doing something with WWE would be "a lot of fun."

During his heyday, Liddell was among the most dominant and popular fighters in UFC. From 1999 to 2002, Liddell was on a 10-fight winning streak, and he began his professional MMA career with a record of 20-3, including 13 knockouts.

Liddell has lost six of his past seven fights, however, including a first-round knockout loss to Tito Ortiz as part of a Golden Boy Promotions card in November 2018.

While Liddell isn't a top-flight MMA fighter any longer, he has the name recognition and crossover appeal that WWE looks for, so he could be a strong fit in the world of pro wrestling.

Ken Shamrock, Dan Severn, Ronda Rousey, Cain Velasquez, Matt Riddle and Shayna Baszler are among those who started in MMA before making the transition to pro wrestling.

Rousey held the Raw Women's Championship, Baszler will compete for it against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 and Riddle has future world champion written all over him.

Liddell may be more of a part-time attraction than a title contender given his age, but WWE is always looking to bring in new fans, and if it is determined that Liddell will get UFC fans to watch the product, then there is value in seeing what he can bring to the table.

