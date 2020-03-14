Donovan Mitchell Releases Video, Says He's 'Fine' After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell provided an update on his status Saturday after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus this week.

Mitchell thanked fans for their support and said he feels "fine":

Mitchell also noted he is taking the proper precautions by isolating himself and has primarily been playing video games.

Mitchell's teammate Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, and the NBA suspended its season shortly afterward. Mitchell tested positive the following day, and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium noted he was the only Jazz player or staff member among the 58 people who were tested after Gobert's diagnosis to receive a positive test.

After testing positive, Mitchell took to Instagram to post a message to his fans and followers:

"Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them. I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help."

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Jazz players said Gobert was careless in the locker room, touching them and their belongings before he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Wojnarowski later reported "there's a lot of frustration with Gobert" for his actions. Gobert issued an apology on Instagram on Friday.

It isn't known when or if the 2019-20 season will resume, but Commissioner Adam Silver said the suspension will last at least 30 days.