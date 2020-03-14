Kentucky Derby Status to Be Determined in 'Coming Week' amid Coronavirus

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Seven weeks from the scheduled running of the 2020 Kentucky Derby, the status of the race is being decided amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Per a statement from KentuckyDerby.com, Churchill Downs officials are working with health experts and local authorities and expect to have an update about the race "in the coming week."

A number of sports leagues have already had to either cancel or postpone events because of the coronavirus.

The NCAA canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments, along with all other remaining winter and spring championships, this week.

The NBA and NHL have suspended their seasons. MLB canceled the rest of its spring training schedule and delayed the start of the regular season by at least two weeks. NASCAR has postponed its events this weekend in Atlanta and next weekend in Miami.

WWE aired an episode of SmackDown on Friday night from its performance center with no fans in attendance. The UFC has an event scheduled for Saturday night in Brazil, but fans have been banned from attending.

In the 145-year history of the race, the Kentucky Derby has never been canceled and was postponed once, in 1945.

The 2020 Kentucky Derby is scheduled to take place May 2.