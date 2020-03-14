Kirk Cousins Rumors: Vikings, QB Discussing Contract Extension Ahead of FA

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2020

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly provided quarterback Kirk Cousins with multiple offers for a contract extension in hopes of reaching an agreement before the new NFL league year begins Wednesday.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin reported the news Saturday but noted a deal is "not likely to happen" yet with the sides unable to reach a compromise.

Cousins, who has one season left on his contract, is planning to see how the star-studded quarterback market plays out in the offseason before signing a new deal, per Cronin.

The 31-year-old Michigan State product is scheduled to count $31 million against the salary cap in 2020. The Vikings could sign Cousins to an extension that would provide him more long-term stability but lower his cap hit next season to give the franchise more financial flexibility in free agency.

Minnesota has $20.1 million in cap space, the seventh-lowest total in the league, according to Spotrac.

Cousins overcame a sluggish start to the 2019 campaign to post the league's fourth-best passer rating (107.4). He completed 69.1 percent of his throws with 26 touchdowns and six interceptions in 15 games.

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman would not divulge where the quarterback's contract stood on the front office's to-do list this offseason.

"We have a lot of things on the priority list," he told reporters. "... I think the second year—which I don't think he's been in, to go into a system for two years in a row—we just see him progressing and improving more. From a business side, I won't talk about anything on contract negotiations or what we're doing, but I do know we were very excited."

Without an extension for Cousins or another blockbuster move—wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been frequently mentioned in trade rumors—Minnesota will be limited in its pursuit of outside roster upgrades in the coming months.

Related

    The 1 Free Agent the Vikings Can't Lose

    These players are too important to let walk

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    The 1 Free Agent the Vikings Can't Lose

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    Melvin Gordon Eyeing Dolphins?

    Free agent RB interested in Miami at the 'right price' (ESPN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Melvin Gordon Eyeing Dolphins?

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Realistic Landing Spots for Biggest Cap Casualties

    Which team makes the most sense for this year's early cuts?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Realistic Landing Spots for Biggest Cap Casualties

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Anthony Harris Would 'Definitely Like to Stay' with Vikings

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    Anthony Harris Would 'Definitely Like to Stay' with Vikings

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report