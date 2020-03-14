Lionel Messi Self-Isolating During Coronavirus Pandemic with Barcelona on Break

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has said he's self-isolating in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and enthused others to do the same to avoid catching or spreading the respiratory illness.

La Liga and UEFA each announced their competitions would be suspended following the rise in COVID-19 cases across Europe.

Messi took to Instagram (h/t ESPN FC) and told people to avoid public spaces where the coronavirus has spread, hoping to "turn this situation around as soon as possible."

Messi ended the post signing off with the hashtag "StayAtHome."

