Quick Takes on WWE Using Performance Center for Shows, Rob Gronkowski and More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

From Edge returning to Raw on Monday to SmackDown being held at the Performance Center on Friday, this past week in WWE ended far differently than it started.

The company, like the rest of the sports world, is in a stake of flux, with the coronavirus outbreak being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. That puts WrestleMania 36 on April 5 in a precarious position, with fans wondering whether it will go on as planned or if it's bound to be postponed indefinitely.

Despite that, WWE has made the most of the unfortunate situation by continuing to deliver quality content on all three of their biggest brands.

News of former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski's signing on Tuesday's WWE Backstage made it an especially newsworthy week in WWE, along with the announcement that he will be a part of the forthcoming edition of SmackDown. Elimination Chamber was also held March 8 and gave fans a better idea of what to expect come WrestleMania.

The coronavirus will likely continue to have an adverse effect on WWE, All Elite Wrestling and every other wrestling promotion out there for the foreseeable future, but that doesn't mean fans can't continue to enjoy everything the promotions have to offer in the meantime.

This week's Quick Takes will delve into the possibility of WrestleMania emanating from the Performance Center, Dakota Kai's questionable loss on NXT, the identity of The Dark Order's Exalted One, which will be revealed Wednesday night, and more.