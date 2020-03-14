Trent Brown: 'Who Wouldn't' Want Tom Brady to Join Raiders Amid Rumors

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown threw his support behind the team making a run at legendary New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in free agency.

"Who wouldn't?" Brown told Bill Williamson of Silver and Black Pride when asked whether he'd like a reunion with Brady after they played together with the Pats in 2018. "He's the greatest quarterback of all time."

The 2019 Pro Bowl selection added his comments mean no "disrespect" toward current Raiders quarterback Derek Carr but rather illustrate the high regard he has for Brady, per Williamson.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last month Vegas was prepared to pursue the Patriots signal-caller once he hit the open market. Veteran sports writer Larry Fitzgerald Sr. added the franchise was willing to make a two-year, $60 million contract offer.

The Raiders are listed with the fifth-best odds (+900) to land Brady behind the Pats (-180), San Francisco 49ers (+600), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+600) and Los Angeles Chargers (+650), according to CBS Sports.

Vegas would likely need to attract another high-end target to lure the six-time Super Bowl champion to the gambling mecca, though.

Brady just finished a season with the Patriots where he posted his lowest passer rating since 2013 (88.0) in large part because of New England's lack of weapons around him.

The Raiders were led in receiving by tight end Darren Waller with 90 catches for 1,145 yards in 2019. No other player reached 50 receptions.

Meanwhile, Carr is coming off the best statistical campaign of his career as he completed 70.4 percent of his throws for 4,054 yards with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He added a pair of rushing scores.

The 28-year-old Fresno State product is under contract through 2022 as part of a deal that includes a $21.5 million cap hit for next season. It's unlikely the team would have the financial flexibility to keep him if it also added Brady for around $30 million annually.

So there are a lot of moving parts when it comes to Brady and the Raiders, but his Hall of Fame track record is going to draw interest from every team that feels its on the verge of title contention that isn't 100 percent settled at the quarterback position.