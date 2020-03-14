Brighton Chief Says It Would Be 'Really Unjust' Not to Give Liverpool Title

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion chief executive Paul Barber has said it would be "really unjust" if runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool were not awarded the title for 2019-20.

The English top flight has been suspended until April 4 becuase of the coronavirus outbreak, raising doubts over whether the season can be completed.

Barber told the BBC's Football Focus that ending the league as it stands would be unfair for teams at the top and bottom, but he is hopeful the season can be completed:

"Every league starts with an expectation of completing all 38 fixtures, as it is in the Premier League, and we want to be able to do that.

"Our intention must be to play the fixtures, but it's really hard to imagine putting on a football game in the Premier League in two or three weeks' time given the scenario we are in.

"If we were to freeze the league it would be incredibly unjust for Liverpool to not be awarded the title, because everybody in the game appreciates what a fantastic season they have had. Equally it would be unjust for teams to be relegated with nine or 10 games to go in the Premier League."

The Daily Telegraph has reported that Liverpool "are still likely to be crowned Premier League champions" even if the 2019-20 season is cancelled.

The Brighton chief also said it was "difficult to think about" the Premier League resuming on April 4 because a number of teams now have players in self-isolation.

Arsenal have announced the full first-team squad is in self-isolation after manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus, while Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has also been diagnosed with the virus.

Leicester City, Everton and Bournemouth have also confirmed they are taking precautionary measures and have players in self-isolation.

The Premier League is due to hold an "emergency meeting" on Thursday with clubs to discuss plans for the rest of the season, according to Sky Sports.