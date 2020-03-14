NFL Free Agency Rumors 2020: Latest on Melvin Gordon and More Impact Players

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The NFL has suddenly become the epicenter of the sports world.

With nearly every major professional league (as well as the NCAA) suspending or canceling the season because of the coronavirus pandemic, much of the attention now turns to one of the only sports not in season: football.

At this stage, the NFL still plans to start the league year on time, meaning free agency will begin as planned on Wednesday, with teams having the ability to speak with the legal tampering period beginning Monday.

Naturally, plenty of fans will be clamoring for information with respect to future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady as he prepares to entertain the free-agent market. There is also the likelihood of teams continuing to utilize the franchise tag on star players in the coming days.

Tags can often give fans a sense of direction in terms of what teams value and whether they hope to sign certain players to long-term deals. In fact, the Los Angeles Chargers recently placed their franchise tag on tight end Hunter Henry, which might spell the end of Melvin Gordon's time with the Bolts.

Here is the latest on Gordon and some of the other skill-position players hoping to get paid in free agency.

Melvin Gordon Expected to Test Market

In truth, it seemed like Gordon's Chargers tenure was nearing its end before L.A. used the franchise tag on Henry.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reported Gordon was expected to test the free-agent market back on March 5, likely signaling his desire for a lucrative contract.

Gordon was one of the most productive running backs in football and an emerging star for the Chargers in previous seasons. He had nearly 1,600 yards from scrimmage in 2017 while scoring 14 touchdowns in just 12 games in 2018. Gordon had established himself as a strong runner as well as a reliable pass-catching option out of the backfield.

But Gordon's holdout prior to the 2019 season set off a chain reaction of its own. Austin Ekeler thrived in Gordon's absence. Even when Gordon ended his holdout ahead of Week 5, it seemed as though the Chargers were better with Ekeler as the feature back. Gordon averaged just 3.8 yards per carry and 7.0 yards per reception, and he also fumbled four times in 12 games. Ekeler, meanwhile, averaged 4.2 yards per carry and hauled in 92 receptions for nearly 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Chargers were aggressive in locking up the dynamic Ekeler to a four-year deal just one day after Anderson reported Gordon was likely to test the market. But while it seems more likely the two will no longer be teammates, Ekeler stressed he hopes Gordon "gets paid."

Gordon's value on the market remains a relative unknown. Spotrac estimates him to nab a four-year deal for close to $33 million, giving Gordon an average annual salary of $8.3 million.

Austin Hooper Would Have Taken Discount With Falcons

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper was expecting his team to initiate extension talks.

Hooper had hinted he wanted to remain with the Falcons for the remainder of his career earlier in the season, and Michael Silver of NFL Network reported there were indications Atlanta wanted to sign him to a new deal.

But that deal never came, and now Hooper is primed to receive a big contract in free agency after putting together his second consecutive Pro Bowl season in 2019. Hooper caught 75 passes for 787 yards and a career-high six touchdowns in just 13 games.

The Falcons might lament holding their cards, as Silver also reported Hooper would have been willing to take a discount to remain in Atlanta. Now, there are a number of teams likely to be interested in Hooper's services, including the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay parted ways with tight end Jimmy Graham on Thursday, and signing Hooper would give quarterback Aaron Rodgers a premier receiving threat who is also capable in the red zone.

Regardless, the Falcons had an opportunity to retain Hooper, but now it seems he will cash out.

Broncos Have "Little Interest" in Signing Robby Anderson

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Wide receiver is one of the weaker positions in free agency.

Dallas Cowboys star Amari Cooper is on the market and will generate plenty of interest from teams around the league, but Cooper recently stated he wanted to be a Cowboy for the remainder of his career.

The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to use the franchise tag on wideout A.J. Green, which would take another marquee name off the market.

Next on most teams' radar: Robby Anderson. The New York Jets receiver has racked up at least 750 yards in each of the past two seasons, and he caught 63 passes for 941 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017. Those might not be the most staggering numbers, but Anderson's big-play ability—he averaged 15.0 yards per reception in each of the last two seasons—might still make him appealing to a number of teams hoping to add a playmaker at the receiver position.

But do not count the Denver Broncos among the teams heavily invested in Anderson. While Troy Renck of ABC 7 Denver said Anderson could be a "fallback" if Cooper is taken off the market, he also reported the team is said to have "little interest" in signing Anderson after he hinted at a reunion with the Jets on Tuesday.

Broncos second-year wideout Courtland Sutton made the Pro Bowl after a spectacular sophomore season, but the Broncos are undoubtedly hoping to give quarterback Drew Lock more weapons in order to enhance his development. Just do not expect them to shell out the big bucks for Anderson.

All stats obtained via Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.