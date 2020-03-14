Wes Brown Praises Manchester United Defence: 'It Has Just Started to Click'

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Manchester United player Wes Brown has praised the recent form of the club's defenders.

United are enjoying their best run of the 2019-20 term, with their 5-0 win over LASK on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League their latest fine result in a run of 11 games undefeated. In the Premier League, they are fifth and just three points behind Chelsea, who occupy fourth spot.

While Bruno Fernandes' arrival has added a spark to the team's attacking play, United have also made strides in defence.

Brown said he's been impressed by the manner in which they've shored up, per Charlotte Duncker of Goal:

"It has just started to click because they have been given time. [Victor] Lindelof and [Harry] Maguire have been brilliant.

"[Aaron] Wan-Bissaka is doing exactly what I thought he would do, he is a great defender and he's improving all the time with his attacking skills. And then there's [Luke] Shaw and [Brandon] Williams who have good competition between each other which is pushing them both on."

Brown also praised Eric Bailly, who has been back in contention for a starting berth recently, highlighting his display in the 2-0 win over Chelsea.

The utdreport Twitter account provided the numbers behind the team's excellent recent form:

According to WhoScored.com's model, the Red Devils had some of the Premier League's most in-form defenders in February:

Last season, the defensive frailties in the United team continually cost the side, and early in this campaign, there were continued signs of vulnerability at the back. However, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has found a working formula.

While Lindelof and Shaw have been solid, the two major summer acquisitions made by the club in Maguire and Wan-Bissaka have arguably made the biggest difference to their defensive fortunes.

Maguire took the captain's armband in January and has led the side brilliantly. He appeared hindered by the tag of being the most expensive defender of all time at the start of the season, but he's been able to find his best form again.

Meanwhile, Wan-Bissaka has proved himself to be a colossal defensive presence on the right flank. Jamie Carragher recently analysed how effective the full-back is in one-on-one duels:

Per Statman Dave, the 22-year-old appears to be improving the attacking side of his game, too:

With the defence flourishing, United fans will be keen to see how their forward play can benefit from such solid foundations. Both Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba have been absent because of injury, but their chemistry alongside January signing Fernandes will be interesting to see when they return.

United's season appeared to be on course for an exciting conclusion, but Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Europa League football has postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League have said the earliest the competition will resume is April 4.