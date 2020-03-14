Chris Harris Jr. Says Tyrann Mathieu 'Recruiting Me Hard' to Join Chiefs

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2020

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 22: Chris Harris #25 of the Denver Broncos smiles as he warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High on December 22, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu reached out to him with free agency set to begin Wednesday.

Harris, who noted he's also spoken with players from the Houston Texans, told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday that Mathieu has put on the full-court press.

"[He says] just come up there, man," Harris said. "Play with him, be able to do what I've done in the past—play everywhere on the field, and also play with a great quarterback!"

He added: "I'm really just looking for the best situation. Of course, you want a team that's going to pay you and appreciate you, one, and then also how they're going to use me."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

