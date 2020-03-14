TMZ: Adrien Broner Arrested, Charged with DUI in Miami

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Four-division world boxing champion Adrien Broner was arrested Friday night in Miami and charged with DUI.

TMZ Sports reported Broner was stopped by police around 8:45 p.m. ET and taken into custody. He was placed on an eight-hour hold before bond would be set at $1,000.

No further details about the traffic stop or Broner's BAC were immediately released.

In December, he was ordered to pay a woman nearly $830,000 after a June 2018 assault at a Cleveland nightclub. He was sentenced to two years of probation in a criminal case related to the same assault.

He was previously charged with misdemeanor sexual battery in February 2018 after being accused of groping a woman at an Atlanta-area shopping mall. The charges were dropped last March because of a lack of admissible evidence.

Broner, 30, owns a career 33-4-1 record. His last fight was a loss to Manny Pacquiao in January 2019. His most recent victory was a triumph over Adrian Granados in February 2017.

The Cincinnati native's professional career started in May 2008 after a decorated amateur run.