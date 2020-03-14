TMZ: Adrien Broner Arrested, Charged with DUI in Miami

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2020

Former four-division world champion Adrien Broner takes questions from the media at the Ten Goossen boxing gym in Van Nuys, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. Broner will challenge Manny Pacquiao, WBA Welterweight World Champion for his World Boxing Association welterweight title next Jan. 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Four-division world boxing champion Adrien Broner was arrested Friday night in Miami and charged with DUI.

TMZ Sports reported Broner was stopped by police around 8:45 p.m. ET and taken into custody. He was placed on an eight-hour hold before bond would be set at $1,000.

No further details about the traffic stop or Broner's BAC were immediately released.

In December, he was ordered to pay a woman nearly $830,000 after a June 2018 assault at a Cleveland nightclub. He was sentenced to two years of probation in a criminal case related to the same assault.

He was previously charged with misdemeanor sexual battery in February 2018 after being accused of groping a woman at an Atlanta-area shopping mall. The charges were dropped last March because of a lack of admissible evidence.

Broner, 30, owns a career 33-4-1 record. His last fight was a loss to Manny Pacquiao in January 2019. His most recent victory was a triumph over Adrian Granados in February 2017.

The Cincinnati native's professional career started in May 2008 after a decorated amateur run.

