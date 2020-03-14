2020 NFL Free Agency: Predicting Jadeveon Clowney, Top Contracts This Offseason

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Not only are some of the NFL's top players about to join new teams, but they're about to get paid big while doing it.

After getting traded from the Houston Texans to the Seattle Seahawks just before the 2019 season, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is one of the top players likely to get a big payday this offseason. He's one of the best available pass-rushers and will provide a big boost to a team's defense.

Here's a look at three players, including Clowney, who should receive some big contract offers this offseason.

Jadeveon Clowney

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Clowney is seeking a contract with an average annual value in the $22-23 million range. That may limit the number of teams that could add the star defensive end, as that could be out of some franchise's price range.

However, it's likely that Clowney will find a team that is willing to pay him close to that much, if not right in that range. The 27-year-old will be entering his seventh NFL season, and he likely still has highly productive years ahead of him.

Last year, Clowney's stats were a bit down as he tallied only three sacks and compiled 31 tackles over 13 games with Seattle. But he had at least nine sacks in each of the previous two seasons with Houston, and some of the impact that he has on the field isn't shown on the stat sheet.

Clowney is a challenging assignment for most offensive linemen, and that will likely continue wherever he heads next.

Amari Cooper

The Cowboys are going to want to bring back Cooper, whom they acquired in exchange for a first-round draft pick in 2018. They're likely to use their franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, according to The Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins, which could see Cooper wind up in free agency.

Per Watkins, Cooper is looking to become one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. Over his five-year career, he's had at least 1,000 receiving yards four times and is coming off a season in which he set career highs in receiving yards (1,189) and touchdowns (eight).

Dallas has several other top players entering free agency, including cornerback Byron Jones and defensive end Robert Quinn, so it will be interesting to see which it pursues.

If it's not the Cowboys who give Cooper a big contract, then it will be another team that does so.

Austin Hooper

With Hunter Henry getting franchise-tagged by the Chargers, Hooper is the clear best available tight end on the free-agent market this offseason. And that should help him land a big contract because of the lack of other options.

Plus, Hooper is coming off the best season of his four-year NFL career, as he had 75 receptions for 787 yards and six touchdowns, all career highs, while playing in only 13 games for the Falcons.

NFL.com's Tom Pelissero projected that Hooper will land a contract that pays him more than $10 million in average annual value. At that price tag, there should be plenty of teams pursuing a 25-year-old tight end whose best years could still be ahead of him.

Whichever team lands Hooper will be adding a top-tier tight end, and it should be fun to watch him continue to get better over the next few seasons.