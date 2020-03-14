NFL Draft 2020: Examining Recent Mocks from Notable Experts

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

There's only a little more than a month until the NFL draft. A lot is known about how the first round on April 23 could unfold, but there's also plenty of time for a lot to change.

One thing that every mock draft has in common? The fact that the Cincinnati Bengals will likely select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick. The Bengals need a new quarterback of the future, and Burrow, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and national champion, should fit the bill.

But there are also many discrepancies between experts' mock drafts on how things could go the rest of the way.

Here's a look at some key storylines and how recent mock drafts see these situations playing out.

Who do Redskins take at No. 2?

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

After drafting Dwayne Haskins Jr. in the first round last season, it seemed unlikely that the Redskins would use the No. 2 overall pick to draft another quarterback. But after the NFL Scouting Combine, reports started to circulate that Washington might select Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the pick.

Not everybody is buying into that, apparently. In his post-combine mock draft, ESPN's Todd McShay had the Redskins drafting Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, who many have predicted Washington to select since the end of the NFL season.

Pete Prisco of CBSSports.com and Matt Miller of Bleacher Report have also stuck with that prediction.

However, both Prisco and Miller acknowledged the other possibilities. Prisco raised the point that the Redskins, who have plenty of roster holes, could trade down to acquire more picks. Miller stated that the Young prediction is questionable and that Tagovailoa could be a possibility.

Whatever the Redskins decide, it could be a key factor in the direction their franchise goes in future years.

If not Washington, where does Tagovailoa land?

Tagovailoa is undoubtedly a talented quarterback, but injury concerns have the potential to move him down the draft board, as his season-ending hip surgery this past November was the latest ailment to sideline the former Alabama star.

If the Redskins pass on Tagovailoa, it's unlikely he goes off the board at No. 3 or No. 4 as the Lions and Giants won't be taking a quarterback.

McShay and Miller have Tagovailoa getting selected at No. 5 by the Dolphins, who will likely draft a new franchise quarterback after Josh Rosen struggled in his first season with the team. Tagovailoa appears to be the most likely selection should he still be available.

However, Prisco has Miami drafting Utah State quarterback Jordan Love at No. 5. In his mock, Tagovailoa then goes to the Chargers, who need a quarterback after parting ways with veteran Philip Rivers, at No. 6.

It doesn't seem likely that Tagovailoa falls lower than that. However, a lot could depend on how he fares at his individual pro day on April 9.

Which team takes a wide receiver first?

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

McShay, Prisco and Miller all have the same wide receiver as the first to come off the board in Alabama's Jerry Jeudy. However, each of them is projecting the former Crimson Tide wideout to go to a different team.

McShay has Jeudy getting drafted the earliest, as he's predicting him to go to the Jets at No. 11. New York may want to add a top playmaker to its offense to give quarterback Sam Darnold a better option to throw the ball to beginning next season.

Miller projects Jeudy to be drafted by the Raiders at No. 12. Some mocks are predicting the Jets to pick an offensive lineman, which would leave Jeudy to go to Las Vegas. Although it's unclear if Derek Carr will still be the Raiders' starting quarterback next season, they need help at wide receiver either way.

Many are predicting the Colts to draft a quarterback at No. 13, but Prisco has them taking Jeudy, who is still available at that spot in his mock. It wouldn't solve who Indianapolis starts under center, but T.Y. Hilton and Jeudy would be a strong receiving tandem.