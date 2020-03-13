Mets Announce Donovan Mitchell Sr. Tests Negative for the Coronavirus

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

New York Mets director of player relations and community engagement Donovan Mitchell Sr. tested negative for the coronavirus Friday, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Mitchell is the father of Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who received a positive result for the COVID-19 disease following a test Wednesday evening in Oklahoma City. Mitchell's father was in attendance for his son's road game against the New York Knicks on March 4.

Mitchell's teammate, center Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the disease Wednesday evening. Fifty-eight tests for Jazz players and those who had contact with Gobert soon followed. Mitchell's was the only one known to be positive for COVID-19.

The 23-year-old All-Star guard provided an update on Instagram on Thursday:

"Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them. I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help."

Mitchell and the Jazz were set to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday minus Gobert, who was listed on the injury report as out with an illness. Around tipoff, players and officials were pulled off the court for reasons unclear at the time.

The game was postponed, and it was soon revealed Gobert had tested positive for the coronavirus. The NBA season was suspended shortly afterward because of the coronavirus pandemic.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday the league plans to take a hiatus for at least 30 days but hopes to resume the season "if and when it becomes safe for all concerned."