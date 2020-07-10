NHL, NHLPA Ratify Return-to-Play Protocols, CBA to Resume 2020 Season

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The NHL and NHLPA have agreed on return-to-play protocols and a new collective bargaining agreement in advance of the league's proposed restart after the season was suspended on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet and NHL Network.

Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports also confirmed the news before the NHLPA made it official:

Frank Seravalli of TSN provided a timeline for the NHL's return-to-play plan and a snapshot of the qualifying round schedule:

Chris Johnston of Sportsnet provided more details on the agreement to the CBA, which has been extended through Sept. 2026:

"Players had to agree to extensive protocols governing camps and the bubble environment around where games are played, requiring them to be separated from their families for up to six weeks this summer. They also had to agree to terms on a revamped collective agreement, which will see them defer 10 per cent of next year’s salary while the upper limit of the cap is held firm at $81.5-million for as long as it takes NHL business to return to normal."

The league will advance straight to a 24-team postseason, with the top 12 teams from each conference taking part. NHL on NBC provided the postseason brackets.

Toronto and Edmonton will act as hub cities for the Eastern and Western Conferences, respectively, per ESPN's Emily Kaplan. All playoff games will take place in those two locations, with the Stanley Cup occurring in Edmonton.

The bottom eight teams (No. 5 through No. 12 seeds) will participate in a best-of-five play-in round. The winners will then join the top four teams in each conference for a standard 16-team NHL playoff bracket with re-seeding as usual.

The seedings are up in the air for the top four teams, who will play in a round-robin as the play-in games are going on.

All rounds of the 16-team tournament will be the standard best-of-seven.

With news breaking of the regular season's official end, Washington Capitals wing Alex Ovechkin finished as the league's goalscoring leader for the ninth straight time. He tied for honors this year with the Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak.

The Bruins won the Presidents' Trophy as the league's top-scoring team with 100 points.

While it's undoubtedly disappointing that the NHL was forced to wipe out the remainder of the regular season, any hockey is a big win considering the cancellation of the entire regular-season and postseason slates was an option given the magnitude of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league halted play amid a host of sports organizations either canceling or postponing seasons over a three-day period from March 11 through March 13. Professional hockey appears to be back, however, with games coming in just three weeks.