Report: Thomas Davis, Mebane Released by Chargers; Perryman Gets New Contract

The Los Angeles Chargers are solidifying their offseason plans by making a number of tweaks to their defense ahead of free agency.

On Friday, they released linebacker Thomas Davis and defensive tackle Brandon Mebane, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team also agreed to a restructured contract with linebacker Denzel Perryman for 2020.

Perryman, 27, is entering his sixth NFL campaign—all with the Chargers—after recording 68 total tackles, one forced fumble and one interception in 14 games last season. Davis (112 total tackles, one sack) and Mebane (27 total tackles, one sack) each would've carried a $2 million cap hit.

Earlier in the day, the team announced it would use the franchise tag on tight end Hunter Henry, who will earn between $10.5 million and $10.8 million in 2020, according to Joel Corry of CBS Sports.

Before Friday's news, Los Angeles was expected to enter free agency with the seventh-most salary-cap room at $65.37 million. With an immediate need at quarterback following the departure of Philip Rivers, that amount should make the franchise aggressive when the market opens.

Free agency is set to begin March 18, and teams can begin negotiating with players March 16. But that could change, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. The NFL reportedly wants to wait until the vote on the collective bargaining agreement before deciding whether to delay the start of free agency.

Floria added "the league is keenly aware of the optics of players agreeing to terms on multimillion-dollar deals" while the nation is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles finished 5-11 and last in the AFC West in 2019. It will have plenty of work to do to regain contender status. Aside from their own roster needs, the Chargers have to play in a division with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, which means facing quarterback Patrick Mahomes twice per season.