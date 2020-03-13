MLB Players Sent Home from Spring Training Camps Because of Coronavirus Concerns

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Major League Baseball decided to send players home from spring training camps Friday after an agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, it is possible some players could opt to stay, but no formal workouts will be held amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB announced Thursday that it was suspending all spring training games and pushing back the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks. Opening Day had been scheduled for March 26.

