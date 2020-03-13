MLB Players Sent Home from Spring Training Camps Because of Coronavirus Concerns

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2020

LAKELAND, FL - MARCH 01: A detailed view of a pair of official Rawlings Major League Baseball baseballs with the imprinted signature of Robert D. Manfred Jr., the Commissioner of Major League Baseball, sitting in the dugout prior to the Spring Training game between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on March 1, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida. The Tigers defeated the Yankees 10-4. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Major League Baseball decided to send players home from spring training camps Friday after an agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association. 

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, it is possible some players could opt to stay, but no formal workouts will be held amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB announced Thursday that it was suspending all spring training games and pushing back the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks. Opening Day had been scheduled for March 26.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    MLB on Hold...for Now

    Spring training is canceled, but what happens next remains to be seen

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB on Hold...for Now

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Updating Tracker for COVID-19 News

    • The Masters postponed • Premier League, UCL suspended • Updates from NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS and more ➡️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Updating Tracker for COVID-19 News

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB Delays Start of Season

    Spring training games canceled beginning Thursday; Opening Day delayed at least two weeks

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Delays Start of Season

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated Spring Prospect Report 📝

    • Every team's standout prospect • How top prospects will impact your team's roster

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Updated Spring Prospect Report 📝

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report