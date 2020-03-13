Xavier Rhodes Reportedly Released by Vikings Ahead of Free Agency

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly release cornerback Xavier Rhodes ahead of the start of the new league year on March 18, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Rhodes has spent his entire seven-year career with the Vikings, earning three Pro Bowl selections while being named first-team All-Pro in 2017.

The 29-year-old had three more seasons remaining on the five-year, $70.1 million contract extension that initially went into effect in 2018.

Per Spotrac, Friday's release will save the team $8.1 million against the 2020 cap while removing about $30 million worth of money owed to the veteran over the next three years. The Vikings are left with just $4.8 million in dead cap space for next season.

Rhodes was once considered one of the top players in the NFL at his position, usually shadowing the best opposing receivers.

However, his play has declined over the past two seasons despite appearing in all but three games in this stretch.

Though he was a late addition to the Pro Bowl this past year, he allowed a 123.8 passer rating when targeted this season, per Pro Football Reference. His 791 yards allowed in coverage were ninth-most in the NFL.

His struggles and high cap hit made it easier for the Vikings to move on from the longtime contributor.

With fellow cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander also set to be free agents, there could be a lot of changes in the secondary going into 2020.

Kris Boyd and 2018 first-round pick Mike Hughes should see expanded roles next season, but upgrading at cornerback could be a priority for Minnesota this offseason.