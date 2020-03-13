NCAA Reportedly Suspends Recruiting Until April 15 Because of Coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 03: The NCAA logo on the floor during a Atlantic 10 Women's Basketball Tournament - First Round college basketball game between the Richmond Spiders and the George Washington Colonials at the Smith Center on March 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Concerns about the coronavirus will reportedly prevent coaches from recruiting players for the next four weeks.

Per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, the NCAA is suspending on- and off-campus recruiting in all sports until April 15. 

The coronavirus pandemic has already forced the NCAA to cancel all remaining winter and spring championships, including the men's and women's basketball tournaments. 

A number of colleges have either canceled or postponed their pro days for players to work out in front of NFL scouts leading up to the draft on April 23. Michigan and Penn State canceled their respective pro days, scheduled for Friday.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, the University of Alabama is prohibiting any NFL personnel from visiting the school until March 30 and rescheduled its pro day from March 24 to April 9. 

Under official NCAA rules, March 1-April 14 is a dead period in FBS recruiting; college basketball normally has an open recruiting period through March 31, followed by a quiet period on April 1 and dead period from April 2-9. 

 

