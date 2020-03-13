Big 12 2020 Final Team Standings, Top Player Stats and Best NBA Draft Prospects

David K Purdy/Getty Images

Two of the most dominant sides during the 2019-20 men's college basketball season resided in the Big 12.

Before the NCAA men's basketball tournament was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kansas Jayhawks and Baylor Bears were both at the top of the rankings.

Kansas topped the Big 12 standings and possessed the top scorer and rebounder in the conference, but neither is the best potential NBA prospect from the conference.

That honor belongs to Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton, whose season was cut short by an injury.

Texas Tech's Jahmi'us Ramsey is also a name to watch when the draft process heats up ahead of the draft on June 21, while the Kansas pair of Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike might have a shot at moving up draft boards because of their performances this season.

Final Big 12 Standings

1. Kansas (28-3 overall, 17-1 Big 12)

2. Baylor (26-4, 15-3)

3. Oklahoma (19-12, 9-9)

4. Texas (19-12, 9-9)

5. Texas Tech (18-13, 9-9)

6. West Virginia (21-10, 9-9)

7. TCU (16-15, 7-11)

8. Oklahoma State (17-14, 7-10)

9. Iowa State (12-19, 5-13)

10. Kansas State (10-21, 3-15)

Top Player Stats

Points Per Game

1. Devon Dotson, Kansas (18.1)

2. Desmond Bane, TCU (16.6)

3. Jared Butler, Baylor (16.0)

4. Kristian Doolittle, Oklahoma (15.8)

5. Jahmi'us Ramsey, Texas Tech (15.0)

Rebounds Per Game

1. Udoka Azubuike, Kansas (10.5)

2. Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia (9.3)

3. Freddie Gillespie, Baylor (9.0)

4. Kristian Doolittle, Oklahoma (8.9)

5. Derek Culver, West Virginia (8.6)

Best NBA Draft Prospects

Tyrese Haliburton, G, Iowa State

Kathleen Batten/Associated Press

Before he went down with a wrist injury, Haliburton was the lone bright spot on an Iowa State team that finished ninth in the Big 12.

The sophomore guard produced 15.2 points, 6.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Haliburton as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft in his most recent mock draft. Wasserman noted that some of the numbers Haliburton put up "highlight his passing IQ, catch-and-shoot ability and versatility playing on and off the ball."

The high production across three stat categories is impressive, especially when you consider how rough of a season the Cyclones had.

His consistency from the point should be intriguing to teams in the lottery, and there is potential for him landing as high as the top five.

CBS Sports' Kyle Boone projected Haliburton to go No. 4 overall in his latest mock draft. James Wiseman, Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball were the three players projected above him.

If he proves to NBA personnel that he is fully recovered by the time the draft rolls around, he could be one of the top point guards off the board.

Jahmi'us Ramsey, G, Texas Tech

Brad Tollefson/Associated Press

Ramsey was one of the most consistent figures in the Texas Tech offense. Over eight games from January 29-February 22, he had eight double-digit performances, with three 20-point outings included.

The first-year guard finished the campaign by averaging 15 points, four rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Wasserman projected Ramsey as the No. 29 overall pick in his most recent mock draft, noting his three-point shooting as an asset that will draw first-round suitors.

Ramsey shot 42.6 percent from three-point range. Two of his best games came in back-to-back performances against Kansas and West Virginia, when he shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc in both.

Like most freshmen, Ramsey still has to refine parts of his game, but the scoring production should draw some first-round attention.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.