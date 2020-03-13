Big Ten 2020 Final Team Standings, Top Player Stats and Best NBA Draft Prospects

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The Big Ten regular season was controlled by a handful of dominant players.

Iowa's Luka Garza led the league in scoring, while Minnesota's Daniel Oturu was second in points per game and first in rebounding.

Maryland's Jalen Smith was also a key contributor to a team that finished in a three-way tie for the regular-season crown.

Michigan State's Xavier Tillman also shined during Michigan State's impressive finish that landed it in the three-way tie with Maryland and Wisconsin.

The next step for some of the big men is a trip to the NBA draft, where a few could land in the first round.

Final Big Ten Standings

1. Wisconsin (21-10 overall, 14-6 Big Ten)

2. Maryland (24-7, 14-6)

3. Michigan State (22-9, 14-6)

4. Illinois (21-10, 13-7)

5. Iowa (20-11, 11-9)

6. Ohio State (21-10, 11-9)

7. Penn State (21-10, 11-9)

8. Rutgers (20-11, 11-9)

9. Michigan (19-12, 10-10)

10. Purdue (16-15, 9-11)

11. Indiana (20-12, 9-11)

12. Minnesota (15-16, 8-12)

13. Northwestern (8-23, 3-17)

14. Nebraska (7-25, 2-18)

Top Player Stats

Points Per Game

1. Luka Garza, Iowa (23.9)

2. Daniel Oturu, Minnesota (20.1)

3. Cassius Winston, Michigan State (18.6)

4. Lamar Stevens, Penn State (17.6)

5. Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois (16.6)

Rebounds Per Game

1. Daniel Oturu, Minnesota (11.3)

2. Jalen Smith, Maryland (10.5)

3. Xavier Tillman, Michigan State (10.3)

4. Luka Garza, Iowa (9.8)

5. Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State (9.3)

Best NBA Draft Prospects

Jalen Smith, F, Maryland

Smith formed one of the best one-two punches in the Big Ten alongside guard Anthony Cowan.

The sophomore forward averaged 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, and he finished the campaign with four consecutive double-doubles.

Smith's development in the paint has gained attention from NBA teams, and it landed him at No. 27 in the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman.

Had he left the Terrapins after his freshman season, Smith would have had to refine his skills either deep on an NBA bench, or in the G-League.

Instead, he developed his game at Maryland, and it could be beneficial to his draft stock this summer.

In addition to his scoring and rebounding prowess, Smith averaged 2.4 blocks per game. He had multiple rejections in each of his last six appearances.

If he opts to leave Maryland, there should be plenty of suitors for Smith in the final part of the first round, or at worst the top third of the second round.

Xavier Tillman, F, Michigan State

Tillman was one of the primary reasons Michigan State turned its season around during the second half of the Big Ten schedule.

The junior forward recorded 10 points or more in seven of his last eight games, and he had six double-doubles during that span.

Much like Smith and Cowan did at Maryland, Tillman teamed up with Cassius Winston to boost the Spartans up the standings and into the three-way tie for first place.

Tillman's skill set should hand him looks deep into the first round, especially if contenders are looking to bolster their frontcourt rotations.

CBS Sports' Kyle Boone had Tillman landing at No. 21 in his latest mock draft, noting that he "does all the non-flashy things that make him an exciting prospect."

Due to the current style of play in the NBA, Tillman might have to develop an outside jumper to contend for minutes alongside other big men.

But he does have strong skills in other facets of the game that should draw eyes his way during the draft process.

