Big East 2020 Final Team Standings, Top Player Stats, Best NBA Draft Prospects

One of the final times Seton Hall's Myles Powell and Marquette's Markus Howard stepped on to a college hardwood, they delivered one of the best individual back-and-forths of the men's college basketball season.

In the February 29 meeting between the Pirates and Golden Eagles, Howard erupted for 37 points, while Powell answered with 28 points. The performances were representations of their respective careers, which hopefully progress at the next level.

Howard and Powell leave the Big East as scoring leaders and intriguing prospects for NBA teams.

Powell also departs the Big East as a co-regular season champion, along with members of the Creighton Bluejays and Villanova Wildcats.

Big East Final Standings

1. Creighton (24-7 overall, 13-5 Big East)

2. Villanova (24-7, 13-5)

3. Seton Hall (21-9, 13-5)

4. Providence (19-12, 12-6)

5. Butler (22-9, 10-8)

6. Marquette (18-12, 8-10)

7. Xavier (19-13, 8-10)

8. St. John's (17-15, 5-13)

9. Georgetown (15-17, 5-13)

10. DePaul (16-16, 3-15)

Top Player Stats

Points Per Game

1. Markus Howard, Marquette (27.8)

2. Myles Powell, Seton Hall (21.0)

3. Ty-Shon Alexander, Creighton (16.9)

4. Naji Marshall, Xavier (16.8)

5. Kamar Baldwin, Butler (16.2)

Rebounds Per Game

1. Tyrique Jones, Xavier (11.1)

2. Paul Reed, DePaul (10.7)

3. Omer Yurtseven, Georgetown (9.8)

4. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova (9.4)

5. Alpha Diallo, Providence (7.8)

Best NBA Draft Prospects

Saddiq Bey, F, Villanova

Saddiq Bey is expected to continue the recent streak of standout Villanova players taken in the NBA draft.

The sophomore forward, who averaged 16.1 points per game, could be on the fringe of the lottery selections this summer.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Bey landing at No. 16 in his latest mock draft. He noted the forward's frame and three-point shooting as intriguing qualities for NBA suitors.

Bey closed his sophomore campaign with six consecutive double-digit point outputs, a run that began with him knocking down five three-point shots in a victory over DePaul. He shot 45.1 percent from three-point range, with his best performance coming January 11 versus Georgetown, when he knocked down eight shots from beyond the arc.

If he lands in the first round, Bey would be the fifth Villanova player since 2017 to do so. Two other players were chosen in the second round. Given the impact Eric Paschall, Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo and others have had in the NBA, Bey appears to be on the right track to success at the next level.

Markus Howard, G, Marquette; Myles Powell, G, Seton Hall

Howard and Powell are lumped together here because they will likely face similar journeys during the draft process.

Neither player is projected to land in the first round, but their offensive success could land them in the second round.

Howard led Division I in scoring with 27.8 points per game, while Powell ranked 17th with 21 points per contest. Because of the high volume of underclassmen and international prospects in this draft class, interest in the two seniors could be pushed back to the final 30 selections.

While a second-round selection may not be ideal, there are recent examples of players achieving success from that position in the draft. In 2018, the Kansas pair of Devonte Graham and Svi Mykhailiuk went in the second round and both have carved out consistent roles for themselves in the NBA.

Although the path to playing time may be a bit more difficult, both players proved throughout their collegiate careers that they can score at a high volume. If they retain that skill, teams will make sure to find roster spots for them.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.