Bears Rumors: Danny Trevathan Agrees to 3-Year Contract Extension

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are bringing linebacker Danny Trevathan back on a new contract days before he was scheduled to become a free agent.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the sides agreed to a three-year deal:

The 29-year-old played in nine games for the Bears in 2019, racking up 70 tackles and one sack.

