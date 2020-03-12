Bears Rumors: Danny Trevathan Agrees to 3-Year Contract Extension

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 13, 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 10: Danny Trevathan #59 of the Chicago Bears prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on November 10, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are bringing linebacker Danny Trevathan back on a new contract days before he was scheduled to become a free agent. 

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the sides agreed to a three-year deal: 

The 29-year-old played in nine games for the Bears in 2019, racking up 70 tackles and one sack.

      

