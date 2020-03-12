Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced on Thursday.

Chelsea provided the following update on the 19-year-old:



"Callum displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and has not been at the training ground since then as a precaution. However, his test came in positive this evening and he will undergo a period of self-isolation. Despite testing positive for the virus, Callum is doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible."

The team also announced that Chelsea personnel that came in "recent close contact" with Hudson-Odoi will begin self-isolating.

The men's team building will remain closed during this time, per the team, but Stamford Bridge and the remainder of Chelsea's facilities will stay open.

Chelsea also announced that it will discuss its upcoming schedule with the Premier League on Friday.

The Blues are scheduled to host Aston Villa on Saturday as the league decided to continue play this weekend. However, those plans were subject to change prior to the Hudson-Odoi news due to word that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus.

"In light of Arsenal’s announcement tonight confirming that their first-team coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding future fixtures.

"The Premier League will make no further comment until after that meeting."

Per CNN.com, over 125,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide as of 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, and over 4,600 people have died.