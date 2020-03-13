NFL Draft 2020: Breaking Down Best Fits for Top Quarterbacks in 1st-Round Mock

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

While talent and development play critical roles in the success of an NFL prospect, team fit can be an underrated component.

Does Tom Brady have the same kind of career if he never joins forces with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots? Do Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson spark their statistical fires if they don't find their way to the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, respectively?

Systems matter. Same goes for coaching staffs, supporting casts and even environments.

With that in mind, we'll follow our latest trade-free, mock first round with the best team fits for the top quarterback prospects in the 2020 draft class.

NFL 2020 Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13. Indianapolis Colts: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

17. Dallas Cowboys: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers): Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): Austin Jackson, OT, USC

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Buffalo Bills: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

23. New England Patriots: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

24. New Orleans Saints: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle Seahawks: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

28. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

29. Tennessee Titans: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

30. Green Bay Packers: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

31. San Francisco 49ers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Best Fits for Top Quarterbacks

Joe Burrow: Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have the No. 1 pick and a glaring need at quarterback. If Joe Burrow isn't the best prospect in this class—Chase Young has an argument—he's at least its best passer. So, it shouldn't take long for Cincinnati to make this selection.

And even though the Bengals are coming off a mostly punch-less, 14-loss season, they're still an ideal landing spot for Burrow.

Head coach Zac Taylor has a great football mind, and he worked wonders with Jared Goff in Los Angeles. Assuming A.J. Green sticks around, he forms a solid receiving trio alongside Tyler Boyd and John Ross. Joe Mixon is a playmaker as both a rusher and pass-catcher. The offensive line has holes, but Cincy can hopefully fill any gaps in free agency or the draft.

The fact Burrow played high school football in Ohio might be most interesting narrative, but if it helps increase his comfort level, that's another plus for landing in Cincinnati.

Tua Tagovailoa: Miami Dolphins

"Tanking for Tua" was the unofficial model for the 2019 Dolphins, even if they nearly foiled their own plan by putting five notches in the win column. All of South Florida has been dreaming of Tua Tagovailoa for the past year, and his hip injury potentially keeps him in play at the No. 5 pick.

The partnership appears mutually beneficial for the passer, too. The Dolphins have a serviceable short-term option at quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick, who can hold down the fort until Tagovailoa is ready to take over. Miami also owns three picks in the opening round (and 14 in total), so it can significantly overhaul the roster during the draft, especially if it doesn't need to trade up to get him.

If the Dolphins retain the 18th and 26th picks, they could spend one on an offensive tackle to protect Tagovailoa's blindside. The other could perhaps net a playmaker at running back or wide receiver. Given the strides made by DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki last season, the Dolphins would quietly have a small arsenal of weapons at Tagovailoa's disposal.

The warm weather would surely be welcomed by the native Hawaiian, too.

"Miami is beautiful," his father, Galu Tagovailoa, said, per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe. "I love it already. The weather is great. It's just like Hawaii. It would be nice if we ended up here."

Justin Herbert: Indianapolis Colts

Philip Rivers' shadow looms large over Justin Herbert's potential destination list. Since Rivers is out of L.A., it's possible the Chargers pounce on Herbert (as we predict they will). But Herbert could also make sense in Indianapolis—provided Rivers doesn't get there first.

From a football standpoint, though, Herbert would have a tough time uncovering a better landing spot than Indy. The Colts have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Running back Marlon Mack just recorded his first 1,000-yard season. The receiving core could be strong if T.Y. Hilton ever stays healthy and Zach Pascal continues to develop.

Tight end Eric Ebron is ticketed for free agency, but the Colts have the funds—$85.9 million in space, per OverTheCap.com—to either bring him back or target a replacement like Hunter Henry or Austin Hooper. If Amari Cooper actually hits the open market, Indy figures to make a strong push to add him, too.

Since the Colts have Jacoby Brissett on the roster, they can be patient with Herbert, who has elite tools but also problems with inconsistency. Give the young quarterback more polish, plus a sharp offensive mind in head coach Frank Reich, and maybe Herbert one day emerges as the top passer in this class.