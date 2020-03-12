AEW Dynamite Relocating to Jacksonville from Rochester Due to the Coronavirus

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 12, 2020

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 09: Cody Rhodes of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) attends New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena on February 09, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin#SPORT/Getty Images)
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling is relocating next week's episode of Dynamite amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. 

The show was originally scheduled to take place in Rochester, New York.

Per an official announcement, AEW will run the March 18 show from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, with a restricted attendance policy:

AEW also announced the March 25 show from the Prudential Center in New Jersey will also be moved to a location still to be determined.

The moves come in the wake of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announcing Thursday state officials have placed an indefinite ban on gatherings of more than 500 people. 

Per Jesse McKinley and Michael Gold of the New York Times, the number of diagnosed cases of coronavirus in New York has tripled since Sunday, including "dozens" of cases in New York City.

AEW rescheduled its show in New Jersey for July 22, with fans able to keep their original tickets for access or receive a refund from the point of purchase.

Both of the shows on March 18 and 25 will still be broadcast on TNT. The latter show was initially advertised as Blood and Guts, featuring a War Games-style match with The Inner Circle taking on The Elite. 

 

