AEW Dynamite Relocating to Jacksonville from Rochester Due to the Coronavirus

All Elite Wrestling is relocating next week's episode of Dynamite amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The show was originally scheduled to take place in Rochester, New York.

Per an official announcement, AEW will run the March 18 show from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, with a restricted attendance policy:

AEW also announced the March 25 show from the Prudential Center in New Jersey will also be moved to a location still to be determined.

The moves come in the wake of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announcing Thursday state officials have placed an indefinite ban on gatherings of more than 500 people.

