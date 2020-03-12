Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Recommends No Sporting Events with Fans Until May

JEFF ROBERSON/Associated Press

There will not be any fans in attendance for Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls or Chicago Blackhawks games in the near future because of concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he asked the owners of every major sports team in Chicago not to have home games or at least not to allow fans to be in attendance during those games. Pritzker said all the owners agreed to do so until May 1.

