Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Recommends No Sporting Events with Fans Until May

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2020

Newly renovated bleachers sit empty waiting for opening day fans Thursday, April 6, 2006 at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Over the winter, the bleachers in the major league's second oldest ball park under went a $13.5 million renovation adding nearly 1,800 seats. The Cubs are set to open their home schedule on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
JEFF ROBERSON/Associated Press

There will not be any fans in attendance for Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls or Chicago Blackhawks games in the near future because of concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he asked the owners of every major sports team in Chicago not to have home games or at least not to allow fans to be in attendance during those games. Pritzker said all the owners agreed to do so until May 1.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

