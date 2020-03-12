CAA Announces Referee Who Worked Tournament Diagnosed with Coronavirus

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Colonial Athletic Association announced Thursday an official who worked during the 2020 CAA men's basketball tournament has tested positive for the coronavirus:

Hofstra won the event, which took place from Saturday through Tuesday at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

The conference didn't provide further information about the official or what game(s) they worked. There were nine contests played across four days.

Hofstra scored a victory over Northeastern in Saturday's championship game. The Pride were in line to make their fifth NCAA tournament appearance in program history and their first since 2001, but the NCAA announced Thursday that March Madness has been canceled, along with all other winter and spring championships.

All 10 of the CAA's teams were in D.C. for the postseason tourney.

Jamiel Lynch and Paul LeBlanc of CNN reported Wednesday that Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency in the nation's capital because of the coronavirus.

In addition, the city's health advisory recommended all future "non-essential mass gatherings, including conferences and conventions, be postponed or canceled" at least through the end of March.