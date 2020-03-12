2020 Jordan Brand Classic Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The 2020 Jordan Brand Classic, one of the marquee events for the nation's top high school basketball players, has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

Wintrust Arena in Chicago was slated to host the game on March 27

In announcing the cancellation of the game, Jordan Brand announced all tickets purchased will be refunded:

"While we understand how disappointing this is for the athletes, their families, and the communities who were excited to participate, in everything we do, we must prioritize the health and safety of our employees, athletes and consumers," the company said in a statement.

Jordan announced the decision on Thursday in the wake of numerous cancellations and postponements across the sports world. Major League Baseball has suspended spring training and delayed its season for at least two weeks. Thursday afternoon, the NCAA has canceled all remaining winter and spring championships, including the men's and women's basketball tournaments. All Power 5 conferences previously canceled their basketball tournaments and the NHL and NBA have suspended their seasons.

Multiple top-10 recruits were slated to play at the Jordan Brand Classic including 247sports.com's No. 1 overall recruit in 2020, Cade Cunningham, and No. 2 recruit, Evan Mobley. Additionally, B.J. Boston, Ziaire Williams, Isaiah Todd, Caleb Love, Jalen Suggs and Terrance Clark were on the men's team roster.

Boston and Williams are teammates on Sierra Canyon with Bronny James and Zaire Wade—which just had it's California state title game canceled because of COVID-19.

According to CNN, 1,272 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States as of Thursday afternoon with 38 people dead.

Recent Jordan Brand Classic alumni include Bam Adebayo, DeAndre Ayton, Bradley Beal, DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and LeBron James.