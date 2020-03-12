ACC Suspends All Athletic Activities, Including NCAA Tournament, for Coronavirus

The ACC announced Thursday it has suspended all athletic activities until further notice as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Per the official statement from the conference, the suspension includes participation in NCAA championship events, practices and recruiting:

The ACC announcement comes in the wake of Duke suspending all athletic activities indefinitely, likely meaning it wouldn't play in the NCAA men's basketball tournament. 

Thursday was originally going to be the quarterfinal round of the ACC men's basketball tournament from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Florida State and Clemson initially took the court prior to their scheduled 12:30 p.m. ET start time. 

Before tipoff, the ACC announced it was canceling the remainder of the tournament "following additional consultation with the league's presidents and athletic directors" in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

NCAA president Mark Emmert announced Wednesday the men's and women's basketball tournaments will go on with the arenas only open to a limited number of player family members and essential team staff. 

Per the World Health Organization (h/t CNN.com), more than 124,500 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed worldwide with 4,607 confirmed deaths.  

 

