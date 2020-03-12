NFL Cancels Annual League Meeting Because of Coronavirus Concerns

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The NFL canceled its annual meeting in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was set to begin March 29 in Palm Beach, Florida, and run through April 1.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy released a statement on the matter:

"There will be a full consideration and votes on any open football issues, including playing rules, bylaws, and resolutions, as well as other business matters that were on the agenda for the Annual Meeting, at the Spring meeting scheduled for May 19-20. Most of the first day will be dedicated to football-related issues. Head coaches and general managers will participate in the meeting."

The MMQB's Albert Breer reported the league plans on conducting business with team owners remotely:

According to CNN, more than 4,600 people have died from COVID-19, and there are at least 124,000 confirmed cases worldwide.

Across the United States, a number of sports leagues, including the NBA, NHL and MLS, have suspended play. NCAA President Mark Emmert announced Wednesday the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments are still scheduled as planned but that attendance will be limited to "essential staff" and select family members.

Since the NFL isn't in season, it hasn't had to take such drastic measures. The league said Thursday it isn't planning to move back the start of the league year next Wednesday, per ESPN.

However, team officials are in the process of preparing for the NFL draft, which includes traveling across the country for various pro days.

The Washington Redskins announced they are suspending travel for their coaches and scouts. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the New York Jets and New York Giants are following suit:

The situation also comes as NFL owners and players negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement that takes effect in 2021.

The NFL Players Association pushed back the deadline to Saturday for players to vote on the proposed CBA. ESPN's Dan Graziano and Cameron Wolfe reported some players were looking to change their votes after having cast their ballots but that the player representatives voted down a resolution that would allow them to do so.