Bruno Fernandes Shushed Pep Guardiola Because 'He Didn't Deserve My Respect'

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has said he shushed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in the Red Devils' 2-0 win over the champions because "he didn't deserve my respect."

The Portugal international told Sky Sports (h/t the Manchester Evening News' Richard Fay) that he had also been angered by comments made the Spaniard.

"I talked about this with some friends and some people think 'Pep won everything, who is Bruno to diss him?' But I think it is about respect.

"Now, I think outside of the pitch I don't do this again if I am on the pitch now. But, at that moment the words he told me made me mad, and on the pitch, I am a little bit nervous, it is the kind of player I am.

"I have respect for Pep and what he won, and what he did for football because he changed some mentalities in football. But, at that moment, he didn't deserve my respect at that moment on the pitch."

Manchester United won the game through goals by Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay to complete a league double over their local rivals for the first time since 2010.

Fernandes was instrumental to the win, setting up the first goal with a clever free-kick, and he was spotted gesturing at Guardiola toward the end of the game:

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Fernandes' character after the victory:

The 25-year-old has been a big hit at Manchester United since arriving from Sporting CP in the January transfer window for an initial fee of £47 million.

Midfielder McTominay has also praised Fernandes and said he is a "born winner" who has been a "breath of fresh air" for the club, per Daniel Lewis at Goal.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette offered his thoughts on the new signing:

Fernandes has yet to taste defeat for Manchester United since his arrival and has added creativity and a cutting edge to the club's attack that had been sorely lacking.