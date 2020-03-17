The Biggest-Spending Teams in NFL Free Agency in Recent Years

The Biggest-Spending Teams in NFL Free Agency in Recent YearsMarch 17, 2020
While a superstar heads to free agency on occasion, NFL teams mostly use the open market in hopes of patching a few holes on the roster.
As the NFL enters the 2020 edition, we're pressing pause and reviewing the last eight offseasons, beginning with 2012. That timeline is every signing period since the league signed its collective bargaining agreement in 2011. We calculated all free-agent contracts—both returning and new players—to determine which teams have spent the most money.
Although many of these agreements end before the initial contract term is realized, this is an ideal way to show the NFL's most active teams in free agency recently.
The numbers do not include 2020 signings.
10. Washington
FA total: $664.76 million
Unfortunately for Washington, the activity on the market hasn't resulted in much success. Over the last eight seasons, the franchise has mustered two playoff appearances and an 0-2 record there.
During the 2016 offseason, Washington signed cornerback Josh Norman to a five-year, $75 million contract. Two years later, wide receiver Paul Richardson joined on a five-year, $40 million deal. The biggest deal happened in 2019 when Washington swiped Landon Collins from the New York Giants for six years and $84 million.
Washington is hoping new head coach Ron Rivera can reverse the trend with better decisions in free agency.
9. Buffalo Bills
FA total: $707.27 million
Unlike Washington, the Buffalo Bills have done a respectable job filling needs through free agency. Since 2018, they've loaded up on offensive linemen, defensive linemen, wide receivers and veterans on short-term, low-dollar contracts.
Tethered with strong drafts, the result was a 2019 squad that finished 10-6, which suggests a promising future in Buffalo.
The most expensive recent addition is defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (five years, $50 million) in 2018, while the following class cost the most. Last year, Buffalo added center Mitch Morse (four years, $44.5 million), wideouts Cole Beasley (four/$29M) and John Brown (three/$27M) and tight end Tyler Kroft (three/$18.75M)
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FA total: $747.4 million
In 2012, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on a big spending spree. They signed wide receiver Vincent Jackson, offensive guard Carl Nicks and cornerback Eric Wright to five-year contracts worth $55.6, $47.5 and $37.5 million, respectively.
Long story short? Not great! Jackson played well for three seasons, while Nicks and Wright combined for 19 appearances.
Three years later, the Bucs signed defensive end Michael Johnson (five/$43.75M), left tackle Anthony Collins (five/$30M) and cornerback Alterraun Verner (four/$25.75M). Then, it was offensive lineman J.R. Sweezy (five/$32.5M) in 2016, wideout DeSean Jackson (three/$33M) in 2017 and center Ryan Jensen (four/$42M) in 2018.
Tampa isn't scared of throwing around money in free agency but still hasn't reached the postseason since 2007.
7. Tennessee Titans
FA total: $813.49 million
Over the last eight offseasons, the Tennessee Titans have steadily made their presence felt on the open market.
They've signed linebackers Kamerion Wimbley (five/$35M), Brian Orakpo (four/$31M) and Derrick Morgan (four/$27M) to big deals. Others include guards Andy Levitre (six/$48.6M) and Rodger Saffold (four/$44M), cornerbacks Logan Ryan (three/$30M) and Malcolm Butler (five/$61.25M) and wideout Adam Humphries (four/$36M).
After four consecutive losing seasons from 2012 to '15, the Titans have rattled off four straight 9-7 records. Most recently, they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
The product is another offseason with a big contract; quarterback Ryan Tannehill agreed to a four-year, $118 million deal on Sunday. Tennessee will soon be approaching the billion-dollar mark since 2012.
6. Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders
FA total: $815.65 million
Perhaps the Las Vegas Raiders will be smarter in free agency than the Oakland Raiders ever were.
Despite topping $800 million in spending recently, Oakland has one winning season since appearing in the 2002 season's Super Bowl. Jon Gruden is banking on 2019 additions—offensive tackle Trent Brown (four/$66M), wideout Tyrell Williams (four/$44.3M) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (four, $42M) to spark the turnaround.
Oakland's other run on free agents happened in 2016. The team signed guard Kelechi Osemele (five/$58.5M), cornerback Sean Smith (four/$38M) and defensive end Bruce Irvin (four/$37M).
At least the Raiders made the playoffs that fall, right?
5. Denver Broncos
FA total: $837.49 million
While the Denver Broncos drafted many key players for a Super Bowl run, they crushed free agency from 2012 to '14.
During that span, they signed quarterback Peyton Manning (five/$96M), cornerback Aqib Talib (six/$57M), pass-rusher DeMarcus Ware (three/$30M), T.J. Ward (four/$22.5M) and wideout Emmanuel Sanders (three/$15M).
Recent history is less kind to the Broncos, but they successfully utilized the market to secure the franchise's third Lombardi Trophy.
4. Chicago Bears
FA total: $845.31 million
The Chicago Bears are a prime example of the risk in free agency. Just because a front office has money to spend doesn't mean it's going to make the right decisions.
Offensive linemen Jermon Bushrod (five/$39.7M), Josh Sitton (three/$21M) and Bobby Massie (three/$18M) didn't solve the problems. Nor did pass-rushers Lamarr Houston (five/$35M), Jared Allen (four/$32M) and Pernell McPhee (five/$38.75M).
And quarterback Mike Glennon (three/$45M) was, well, decidedly bad.
Yes, Chicago's 2018 class paid dividends with a 12-4 season immediately. However, the good of receiver Allen Robinson II (three/$42M) can only balance the setbacks from tight end Trey Burton (four/$32M) and kicker Cody Parkey (four/$15M).
3. New Orleans Saints
FA total: $845.74 million
During the 2012 offseason, the New Orleans Saints handed out a quartet of five-year deals for a combined 107.5 million. And in 2017, they brought in three players on four-year contracts plus receiver Ted Ginn Jr. on a three-year pact, all combined for $97 million.
Otherwise, it's a big contract or two—but that happens almost every offseason, making New Orleans a top spender.
New Orleans signed cornerback Keenan Lewis (five/$25.55M) in 2013, safety Jairus Byrd (six/$54M) in 2014, tight end Coby Fleener (five/$36M) in 2016 and Drew Brees (two/$50M) in 2018.
2. New York Jets
FA total: $952.01 million
Given the New York Jets have zero playoff appearances since back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances in 2009-10, it's no surprise their top free-agency decisions have ended badly.
Star cornerback Darrelle Revis inked a five-year, $70.1 million contract in 2015 and lasted two seasons in his return to New York. Trumaine Johnson signed a five-year, $72.5 million pact in 2018, and the Jets released the corner this offseason.
While it's unfair to call 2019 signing C.J. Mosley a bust, injuries limited the $85 million linebacker to two appearances last season. And running back Le'Veon Bell (four/$52.5M) is already constantly mentioned as a potential trade candidate.
Lots of money spent, yet little success.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
FA total: $1.11 billion
Ever since Shad Khan took control of the team in 2012, the Jacksonville Jaguars have flaunted the checkbook. For a moment in 2017, it seemed a worthwhile philosophy. The Jaguars reached the AFC Championship Game and nearly took down the Patriots.
The 2016 offseason had a six-year contract for defensive tackle Malik Jackson ($85.5M) and five-year deals for left tackle Kelvin Beachum ($45M), safety Tashaun Gipson ($36M) and running back Chris Ivory ($32M). Then in 2017, the Jags added cornerback A.J. Bouye (five/$67.5M), defensive end Calais Campbell (four/$60M) and safety Barry Church (four/$26M).
So close, but so far away.
Jacksonville plummeted from 10-6 to 5-11 and then signed quarterback Nick Foles (four/$88M) in 2019 only to bench him. Offensive guard Andrew Norwell (five/$66.5M) hasn't panned out either.
More than anything, the Jags are a reminder of how quickly a championship window can close in the volatile NFL.