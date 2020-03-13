ACC 2020 Final Team Standings, Top Player Stats and Best NBA Draft Prospects

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Precautions taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the United States have brought the 2019-20 men's college basketball season to an abrupt end.

In all likelihood, the ACC would have sent a handful of teams to the NCAA tournament. Florida State, Louisville and Duke seemed destined for top-four seeds, while a late-season surge had Virginia on track for a top-seven position. North Carolina State had been working to put itself on the proper side of the bubble.

However, that's where the story ends.

As the college basketball world adapts to a March without madness, we're reviewing what happened in the ACC this season and highlighting the draft prospects you'll want to know.

Final ACC Standings

1. Florida State (16-4)

T-2. Virginia (15-5)

T-2. Louisville (15-5)

T-2. Duke (15-5)

5. Georgia Tech (11-9)

T-6. NC State (10-10)

T-6. Syracuse (10-10)

T-6. Notre Dame (10-10)

9. Clemson (9-11)

T-10. Miami (7-13)

T-10. Boston College (7-13)

T-10. Virginia Tech (7-13)

T-13. Wake Forest (6-14)

T-13. Pitt (6-14)

T-13. North Carolina (6-14)

Final ACC Stats

Points Per Game

Elijah Hughes (Syracuse): 19.0

Jordan Nwora (Louisville): 18.0

Vernon Carey Jr. (Duke): 17.8

Garrison Brooks (UNC): 16.8

Tre Jones (Duke): 16.2

John Mooney (Notre Dame): 16.2

Rebounds Per Game

John Mooney (Notre Dame): 12.7

Olivier Sarr (Wake Forest): 9.0

Vernon Carey Jr. (Duke): 8.8

Steffon Mitchell (Boston College): 8.7

Garrison Brooks (UNC): 8.5

Assists Per Game

Markell Johnson (NC State): 6.8

Tre Jones (Duke): 6.4

Kihei Clark (Virginia): 5.9

Wabissa Bede (Virginia Tech): 5.5

Prentiss Hubb (Notre Dame): 5.1

Best NBA Draft Prospects

Cole Anthony, UNC

Once considered the No. 1 overall prospect, Anthony played at his highest level late in the regular season. However, he closed with a few rough performances and scored only 24 points in UNC's last three contests. He will be valued for his versatility, but his efficiency and decision-making will be scrutinized in the pre-draft process.

Devin Vassell, Florida State

Vassell will be valued for his three-and-D ability. This season, he averaged a team-high 12.7 points with a 41.5 three-point clip. He also contributed 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and a block per game.

Patrick Williams, Florida State

While the draft is always a projection, Williams is the kind of prospect who demands a fair bit of guessing. He played 22.5 minutes per game, tallying 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in a complementary role. Scouts will be drawn to his mix of power, shooting touch and defensive involvement.

Tre Jones, Duke

Jones made enormous progress as a shooter and lifted his three-point percentage from 26.2 to 36.1. As a sophomore, he notched 16.2 points and 6.4 assists per game while showing off consistent value as a defender.

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke

The big question for Carey's future is how the NBA values his skill set. His production—17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds—will deservedly attract first-round attention, but he will need to convince teams of his defensive upside.

